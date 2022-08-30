Not making same % as signal trader on trades - page 2
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Thanks so much Alexandru. Appreicate the input.
A lot to go through so I will take a look today.
One thing I know for certain is changing the settings yday didn't help. He profited $16 and me only $1.
Will come back and report. Thanks
1:16 ratio is more than deposit load settings, would be helpfull to post printscreens of one position closed by your signal provider and same position closed on your account. Also info about leverage and account curency like Alexandru pointed out, would help us give an better point of view
Hi guys
Once again, thanks for the assistance.
As requested see here. Looks like it may be a lot size thing.
Same trade. I am 0.03. Signal provider is 0.24
In fact this is the first time it is 0.03. Most in past have been 0.01
Signal Provider
On MT5 platform
Do you think this is it? If so, how do I fix?
Thanks
Yes, the main problem is the lot size and for this you have to change the settings + the leverage (if possible). I think your leverage is 5-10 times smaller. As an alternative you can use an external tool to increase the lot size of the copied trades, but it includes additional risks of over-leveraging. Yet, you're scalping so it might be fine (but don't take my word as it is, do your own calculations).
You also lost 17 points on slippage (8 when opening the position, 9 when closing it). The signal author got 87 points of profit, you got 70. It shouldn't be bad as long as the slippage keeps to be small and the end results are good, but you should keep that in mind and continuously observe the discrepancy in results. If the signal isn't trading during news or during the rollover period (where the negative slippage can get up to 200+ points), you should be fine.
Hi guys
Once again, thanks for the assistance.
As requested see here. Looks like it may be a lot size thing.
Same trade. I am 0.03. Signal provider is 0.24...
In fact this is the first time it is 0.03. Most in past have been 0.01
If you are subscriber and lot size was changed for you so you should look at Metatrader logs/journal or at MQL5 VPS logs/journal - because it should be written there about lot size was changed and about why.
Most often reasons: signal provider made a balance operations (deposit.withdrawal) in his trading account, you made a balance operations, the broker archived the history, rounding and more.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Not making same % as signal trader on trades
Sergey Golubev, 2022.08.09 06:46
It must not be same in most of the cases.
Because the lot size for subscribers is automatically calculated based on account balance of subscribers and account balance of providers,
leverage of the trading accounts for subscribers and providers, and percentage of the capital the subscribers can use for the subscrioption (95% as a maximum in the subscription settings).
More details is in this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
Hi all
Thanks again for your patience and help.
Alexandru and Sergey, I think you guys are spot on. It is obv the lot size.
I did increase the leverage last week and it improved the lot size, it is still not on the same size as the signal provider.
He is getting 0.13-0.26 while I only get 0.04 or there about.
I did as you suggested above and see that the VPS logs have this in them. It doesn't say what setting or what was changed. But it looks like I am only buying a smaller lot when a trade is made.
Here are most recent journals
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rnhVwE3T-OzvNY7igcmbIkzKDroN8h3M?usp=sharing
I have also msged the signal provider and this log confirms that his leverage is only 1:500, smaller than mine at the moment.
Any ideas would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks guys
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low.
how to understand this ?
thanks for help
You shouldn't have to have a leverage bigger than 1:500, 1:500 should be enough.
Did you change the Use no more than value from 50 to 95 (Ctrl+O, "Signals" tab)?
what this means :
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low.
how to understand this ?
thanks for help
a. the signal is still new (e.g. not older than 1 month), or
b. the signal made the most of its profit due to some luck or increased risk, but struggled to show similar results in most other months.
You shouldn't have to have a leverage bigger than 1:500, 1:500 should be enough.
Did you change the Use no more than value from 50 to 95 (Ctrl+O, "Signals" tab)?
Yup
See below
BTW, I also came across this yday while reasearching. Some old advice from the master Sergey lol.
I have done what was suggested here and increased my equity to more than the singal provider too, just to see if that fixes it. Murphy's Law, he didn't trade today lol. So will have to wait and report back.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/247313