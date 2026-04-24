Videos on Virtual Hosting Released - page 12

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adammt4 #:
Hello, I purchased a meta VPS for a demo account, and paying $15/month. Does this only allow me to host only 1 trading account? If I have other trading accounts that I want to host on VPS, do I have to pay $15 for each account, or can I use 1 VPS subscription to host multiple trading accounts? If this is the case how do I add more trading accounts to the 1 VPS that I have now. Thanks

One MQL5 VPS per one trading account.
But you can move your subscription to the other account for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2024.02.02 20:15

Yes, if you subscribe to MQL5 VPS, you can change the trading account is assigned onto, once a week.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
I'm unable to register my MT$ to the VPS because I'm getting a message saying my EA is using a DLL, and I need to delete the EA to migrate. Useless if I cannot use the EA
 
ismfadel #:
I'm unable to register my MT$ to the VPS because I'm getting a message saying my EA is using a DLL, and I need to delete the EA to migrate. Useless if I cannot use the EA

if it is about MQL5 VPS so - read VPS rules about dll and so on: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/rules 

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Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
  • www.mql5.com
The page contains the rules of using the Virtual Hosting service (Virtual Hosting Cloud): general provisions, virtual hosting rental conditions, payment terms, as well as violations entailing termination of service.
 

I want to restore my private server subscription. What is the procedure?

 
Ramzi Ahmed I Al Hakim #:

I want to restore my private server subscription. What is the procedure?

This is not possibe, the remaining time of your subscription has been credited as free minutes to your MQL5 account.

If you register a new MQL5 VPS, you will see these thousands free minutes waiting for you to use them.



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