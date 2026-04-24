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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
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To make it shorter:
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I want to see the graphs on my VPS.
Hi, I have rented VPS for a month. Migrated from desktop MT4 to VPS. How can I check my VPS and indicators installed on mql5.com. Is the web terminal on mql5 is my VPS?
I want to see the graphs on my VPS.
and
and
Now how can I access the cloud VPS (my second mt4) from another computer at my home through browser or through mql5.com website.
Thanks for your reply. I have gone through all these threads. but my question is still there. I have setup everything, sync is also done. Smiley face is on on my laptop and I have shut down the laptop.
Now how can I access the cloud VPS (my second mt4) from another computer at my home through browser or through mql5.com website.
There is no interface to access, because it is the cloud.
You can open Metatrader (in any computer), login to your trading account, and check the account (because this VPS is mostly for autotrading by EAs and for the signal subscription). And you can check log files in VPS journal looking for any issue, or for trades opened, and so on.
And, of course, you will see everything on your trading account (because everything is on your trading account.
It is from the rules -
User has no physical access to the rented terminal: all User's Expert Advisors, indicators, charts and a Signal subscription are automatically moved to the rented terminal during the synchronization.
There is no interface to access, because it is the cloud.
You can open Metatrader (in any computer), login to your trading account, and check the account (because this VPS is mostly for autotrading by EAs and for the signal subscription). And you can check log files in VPS journal looking for any issue, or for trades opened, and so on.
And, of course, you will see everything on your trading account (because everything is on your trading account.
It is from the rules -
Thanks, its clear now.
I have another question that I opened my mt4 and smily face is on. Two same trades are placed with different order# but VPS log shows only one trade placed. while in my Mt4 terminal, two trades shows.
How it can happen. Should I disable Auto trade from my Mt4 after sync? Are two trades placed due to Auto trader enable on my laptop.
Thanks, its clear now.
I have another question that I opened my mt4 and smily face is on. Two same trades are placed with different order# but VPS log shows only one trade placed. while in my Mt4 terminal, two trades shows.
How it can happen. Should I disable Auto trade from my Mt4 after sync? Are two trades placed due to Auto trader enable on my laptop.
In case your MT4 is on same trading account with Metatrader's VPS (with VPS) so - yes, you should disable autotrading on your home MT4.
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You should disable autotrading on your home MT4 (because the autotrading is always ON in Metatrader's VPS).
Or login to the other trading account from your home MT4 (demo or any).
or close your home MT4 ..
How to change broker in long subscriptions?
You can do it here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions