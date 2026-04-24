Videos on Virtual Hosting Released - page 3

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Hello I just have a question regarding this service, after everything is synchronized to the server you cannot actually use the VPS to access it and see the actual tradings happening in the VPS change or stop or interact with the terminal on the VPS? I have the feeling its just sync and let it be without showing the end user what happens on the backend of the VPS... Please can anyone confirm this, or let me know how you can access the actual VPS to see trading performance real time?
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01

VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.

Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).

And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).

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To make it shorter:

  • Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
  • Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
  • You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
  • Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
  • Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
  • Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
  • (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off -  you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
  • (limitation) It must be 64-bit Metatrader 5 terminal to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit (and MT4 is 32-bit).

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Hi, I have rented VPS for a month. Migrated from desktop MT4 to VPS. How can I check my VPS and indicators installed on mql5.com. Is the web terminal on mql5 is my VPS?
I want to see the graphs on my VPS.
 
Leif Magni:
Hi, I have rented VPS for a month. Migrated from desktop MT4 to VPS. How can I check my VPS and indicators installed on mql5.com. Is the web terminal on mql5 is my VPS?
I want to see the graphs on my VPS.

  • Read this post #6 about VPS (short description) - or my post above on this thread,
    and
  • this post  about how to control

 
 
Sergey Golubev:

  • Read this post #6 about VPS (short description) - or my post above on this thread,
    and
  • this post  about how to control

 
Thanks for your reply. I have gone through all these threads. but my question is still there. I have setup everything, sync is also done. Smiley face is on on my laptop and I have shut down the laptop.
Now how can I access the cloud VPS (my second mt4) from another computer at my home through browser or through mql5.com website.
 
Leif Magni:
Thanks for your reply. I have gone through all these threads. but my question is still there. I have setup everything, sync is also done. Smiley face is on on my laptop and I have shut down the laptop.
Now how can I access the cloud VPS (my second mt4) from another computer at my home through browser or through mql5.com website.

There is no interface to access, because it is the cloud.

You can open Metatrader (in any computer), login to your trading account, and check the account (because this VPS is mostly for autotrading by EAs and for the signal subscription). And you can check log files in VPS journal looking for any issue, or for trades opened, and so on.
And, of course, you will see everything on your trading account (because everything is on your trading account. 

It is from the rules - 

User has no physical access to the rented terminal: all User's Expert Advisors, indicators, charts and a Signal subscription are automatically moved to the rented terminal during the synchronization.

 
Sergey Golubev:

There is no interface to access, because it is the cloud.

You can open Metatrader (in any computer), login to your trading account, and check the account (because this VPS is mostly for autotrading by EAs and for the signal subscription). And you can check log files in VPS journal looking for any issue, or for trades opened, and so on.
And, of course, you will see everything on your trading account (because everything is on your trading account. 

It is from the rules - 

Thanks, its clear now.

I have another question that I opened my mt4 and smily face is on. Two same trades are placed with different order# but VPS log shows only one trade placed. while in my Mt4 terminal, two trades shows.

How it can happen. Should I disable Auto trade from my Mt4 after sync? Are two trades placed due to Auto trader enable on my laptop.

 
Leif Magni:

Thanks, its clear now.

I have another question that I opened my mt4 and smily face is on. Two same trades are placed with different order# but VPS log shows only one trade placed. while in my Mt4 terminal, two trades shows.

How it can happen. Should I disable Auto trade from my Mt4 after sync? Are two trades placed due to Auto trader enable on my laptop.

In case your MT4 is on same trading account with Metatrader's VPS (with VPS) so - yes, you should disable autotrading on your home MT4.

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You should disable autotrading on your home MT4 (because the autotrading is always ON in Metatrader's VPS).
Or login to the other trading account from your home MT4 (demo or any).
or close your home MT4 ..

 
How to change broker in long subscriptions? 
 
rafat darwish:
How to change broker in long subscriptions? 

You can do it here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



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