Stock market. Stocks. Speed of trade order execution. - page 19
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A completely useless thought. For what purpose is there a need to translate time into a line? Right, to look in the log or on the chart... And one should take into account what topic this is being stated in. All they say here is about mql5, and in mql5, the output in comment or in log, datetime will be translated into readable form internally, without any intervention.
You need ms (milliseconds). There are no ms in datetime, only s.
If there is a shorter output method, please post it here, I'd appreciate it.
Well the printer which performs this conversion implicitly has nothing to do before sending the order.
We save two numbers, send the order asynchronously, and after that we can either output everything immediately or timed out somewhere.
It's like this. I understand that most traders will perceive this as paranoia, but I've seen in my tests a good difference in results even because of the extra 5 ms delay.
That's why, by the way, buying is done simultaneously on 2 legs and not one at a time like inprostotrader's case.
So the printer, which performs this conversion implicitly, has nothing to do before sending the order.
We save the two numbers, send the order asynchronously, and afterwards we can either output everything immediately, or timed out somewhere.
This is another topic.
Hi!
Has anyone traded today (20,04,20222) in the morning (10-00 --> 10-30) shares via MT-5 (Otkryvashka or BCS)?
Don't consider it a problem, please post a piece of log of execution of any order,
e.g. as here
Yes, all sorts of interesting fields.
How did they decide to play around with the lack of boundary information?
Turns out I was wrong :(
Now I wanted to set a sell order at 970 and Quick said I couldn't.
There are pricelimits on the Stock
Added
There is still a chance to hit the price outside the limits on the Stock
Turns out I was wrong :(
Now I wanted to set a sell order at 970 and Quick said I couldn't.
There are pricelimits on the Stock
https://www.moex.com/a774
https://www.moex.com/a774
Does MT-5 have a closing price?
Is there a closing price in MT-5?
But how much it beats the exchange I haven't checked...
Added.
Screenshot above from Finam, and below from Otkritie.... The price beats, but everything else is called find 10 differences :(((
But how much it beats the stock exchange has not been checked...
This is for the stock repo trading mode and for T+ modes there is a list of deviations.
It is in *.dbf format and is not downloadable...
Man, everything is made for normal trading!
This is for the Share Repo mode, and the T+ mode has a list of deviations. and for T+ modes there is a list of deviations.
It is in *.dbf format and cannot be downloaded...
Man, everything is made for normal trading!
It just won't download via chrome, I downloaded via edge. Only the extension back to change - the site engine does not give files to download dbf.
Why do you need it? Isn't it written on the link +-40%? And there as far as I remember a very small percentage begins with a discrete auction and suspension then? But I haven't got into it yet. My head is already square - I'm trying other strategies that are not aimed...
Discrete auction of a trading period
Purpose
Before the introduction of thediscretionary auction technology, if the current share price deviated from the set limits, trading in the security was suspended for 30 minutes. This situation was inconvenient for bidders, as during the suspension they could not adjust their positions on the instrument in a highly volatile environment.
The introduction ofa discrete auction instead of a 30-minute suspension solved the problem.
Period during which a discrete auction can be held
The discrete auction is conducted in the T+ Main Trading Mode ("T+2") or in the PIR Shares -T+ Main Trading Mode:
Total time of each discrete auction series is 30 minutes; each series consists of 3 discrete auctions of up to 10 minutes each.
Running times:
https://www.moex.com/s1429