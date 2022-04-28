Stock market. Stocks. Speed of trade order execution. - page 13
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Is the holding period usually before expiry?
Before, until expiry, now, the market allows, I want to try to enter and exit...
Only I have to wait for a smaller GO, because the average percentage is small,
except for CHMF, because of the dividends.
Before the expiry, now, the market allows, I want to try entry/exit...
Only I have to wait for a smaller GO, because the average percentage is small,
except for CHMF, because of the dividend.
It turns out about 9% for CHMF (without dividends) ? Annual?
That works out to about 9% for CHMF (without dividends) ? Annual?
No, with dividends 9% annualised including all taxes and expectation of dividends minus dividend tax.
I.e. 9% net, after expiry + waiting 2 weeks for dividend.
Here's without the dividend
Added
Putin has signed a decree to pay dividends 50% of profits, so now will be the harvest!
No, with a dividend of 9% p.a. including all taxes and expectation of dividends minus dividend tax.
I.e. 9% net, after expiry + waiting 2 weeks for the dividend.
Here's no dividend.
Got it.
Putin has signed a decree to pay a dividend of 50% of profits, so it's about to be a harvest!
That was last year. And that decree applies to state-owned companies.
That was last year. And that decree concerns state-owned companies.
Did someone cancel it?
Dividend season starts at the end of May...
Added
Dynamics of dividend payments by Severstal (I have it all written down :) )
27.05.2022 will pay 109.81 rubles/share
Before the expiry, now, the market allows, I want to try entry/exit...
Only I have to wait for a smaller GO, because the average percentage is small,
except for CHMF, because of the dividend.
A lot to catch in today's murky waters....
I've done a lot of things in the past, and I've done 150 on airfreight, but
but I've never seen so much!Something must have kicked in...
There's a lot to catch in today's murky waters...
I've caught plenty before, and I've taken 150 on airfare, but...
but I've never seen so much.Something must have kicked in...
I'm looking at the daily change today:
AFLT -0.05%
AFLT 6.22 TO 5.5%.
How's that? So I have to go short the stock and go long the futures?
I, here, am looking at the daily change for today:
AFLT -0.05%
AFLT 6.22 TO 5.5%.
How's that? So I have to go short the stock and go long the futures?
Ideally, it's the other way round, go long stock, go short futures.
ideally the other way round into a long stock into a short futures