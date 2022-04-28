Stock market. Stocks. Speed of trade order execution. - page 15

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The speed on the Stock market is generally poor.

The order is set at the maximum price in the book, the deal is checked first by force, 2x50 ms,

and then with each tick 3 times 50 ms.

The video shows this embarrassment of execution on the Fund


 
JRandomTrader #:

As for the cup cycle - this will only work for low-liquid ones, otherwise the speed is not enough. I wrote my scalper with speed squeeze, with asynchronous sending, avoiding heavy operations, working with string and without access to history as much as possible. But still, with my ping of 10-12 ms it can not keep up with the glass.

Hmm, it's not that bad when the market is calm. You can live. But this is on futures, not on the fund.

 
prostotrader #:

The speed on the Stock market is generally not good.

The order is set at the maximum price in the book, the deal is checked first by force, 2x50 ms,

and then with each tick 3 times 50 ms.

On the video you can see this disgrace with execution on the Fund


Example of 1 trade today (real). CTrade class from the standard library is used for entering.

Experts tab

2022.04.08 11:32:53.752 Цена входа bid: 1172.3 EMA_ask = 960.0 Цена фьючерса: 9005.7 Цена акции: 86.100000 Время тика: 11:32:43 по символу ALRS
2022.04.08 15:34:12.849 Цена выхода ask: 740.0 Цена фьючерса: 8362.0 Цена акции: 81.200000 Время тика: 15:34:01 по символу ALRS

Log (Entry) tab

2022.04.08 11:32:53.757 '': exchange buy 30 ALRS at market
2022.04.08 11:32:53.757 '': exchange sell 3 ALM2 at market
2022.04.08 11:32:53.827 '': accepted exchange buy 30 ALRS at market
2022.04.08 11:32:53.852 '': accepted exchange sell 3 ALM2 at market
2022.04.08 11:32:53.852 '': exchange buy 30 ALRS at market placed for execution in 100.334 ms
2022.04.08 11:32:53.852 '': exchange sell 3 ALM2 at market placed for execution in 98.085 ms
2022.04.08 11:32:54.007 '': deal #2294361 buy 30 ALRS at 86.42 done (based on order #202060525)
2022.04.08 11:32:54.057 '': deal #2294362 sell 1 ALM2 at 8936 done (based on order #202060527)
2022.04.08 11:32:54.082 '': deal #2294363 sell 2 ALM2 at 8922 done (based on order #202060527)

Entry time in the example is the longest for today, usually the numbers are about the same as in the output below

Log tab (out)

2022.04.08 15:34:12.864 '': exchange sell 30 ALRS at market, close #202060525 buy 30 ALRS 86.42
2022.04.08 15:34:12.864 '': exchange buy 3 ALM2 at market, close #202060527 sell 3 ALM2 8926.667
2022.04.08 15:34:12.880 '': accepted exchange sell 30 ALRS at market, close #202060525 buy 30 ALRS 86.42
2022.04.08 15:34:12.880 '': exchange sell 30 ALRS at market, close #202060525 buy 30 ALRS 86.42 placed for execution in 17.961 ms
2022.04.08 15:34:12.880 '': accepted exchange buy 3 ALM2 at market, close #202060527 sell 3 ALM2 8926.667
2022.04.08 15:34:12.880 '': exchange buy 3 ALM2 at market, close #202060527 sell 3 ALM2 8926.667 placed for execution in 18.538 ms
2022.04.08 15:34:13.052 '': deal #2297760 buy 1 ALM2 at 8383 done (based on order #203273252)
2022.04.08 15:34:13.052 '': deal #2297761 buy 1 ALM2 at 8384 done (based on order #203273252)
2022.04.08 15:34:13.052 '': deal #2297762 buy 1 ALM2 at 8384 done (based on order #203273252)
2022.04.08 15:34:13.067 '': deal #2297763 sell 1 ALRS at 81.21 done (based on order #203273251)
2022.04.08 15:34:13.067 '': deal #2297764 sell 29 ALRS at 81.20 done (based on order #203273251)

ping 12ms to server

 

Why do SPBE and SMLT not support

Do all other stocks support?

After all, SPOT should be banned everywhere, as they said in the opener.
 

predictable on them, otherwise)

but bought almost all the major

TF crap. in purchase, the app went right down.

the app itself went down.

, bought at a higher rate, let it hang.
 
Andrey Miguzov #:

Example 1 trade today (real). The CTrade class from the standard library is slightly modified for entry.

Experts tab

Log tab (Entry)

Entry time in the example is the longest for today, usually the numbers are about the same as in the output below

Log tab (out)

Ping 12ms to the server

Stressed the time difference in logs and ticks. Since the liquidity is small, decided to see/check how these trades appeared in the tick history

For the futures:


And then for the stock - there is more liquidity and there are duplicates


Conclusions:

1) Time in logs and ticks time - do not coincide, which is logical, but I never thought about it before. IMHO, it is not quite correct to measure runtime by terminal logs.

2) Knowing the time of the tick with the accuracy of milliseconds (at the price of which the order is sent from the terminal), you can then (using the history of low-liquid instruments) know the actual "time of execution".

"time_execution_time" = "time_in_the_market_who_called_the_transaction_in_the_terminal" - "time_the_market_of_your_transaction".

This time will include all network delays from exchange to terminal and back (via broker) + processing time of deal execution on exchange +processing time of tick by expert

I will report about results later.

 

Andrey Miguzov You are getting into the kitchen after all...

2022.04.08 11:32:53.757 '': exchange buy 30 ALRS at market

there are no market orders in the stock market

Andrey Miguzov
Andrey Miguzov
  • 2022.02.22
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
prostotrader #:

Andrey Miguzov You are getting into the kitchen after all...

there are no market orders in the stock market

https://www.moex.com/a2798

:)

Московская Биржа - Виды заявок по режимам торгов
Московская Биржа - Виды заявок по режимам торгов
  • www.moex.com
1 Исполняются в аукционе закрытия лимитные заявки - заявки с указанием цены (доходности) и количества ценных бумаг рыночные заявки -  с указанием количества ценных бумаг и/или рыночные заявки с указанием объема денежных средств, предназначенных для покупки ценных бумаг заявки КП - заявки на заключение сделок в Режиме торгов крупными пакетами ценных бумаг (КП) заявки по цене аукциона закрытия - лимитные или рыночные, подаются в фазе торгов по цене аукциона закрытия заявки послеторгового периода - рыночные заявки в соответствии с Правила проведения торгов
 
prostotrader #:


there are no market orders in the stock market

How long have they been gone?

;)

 
Andrey Miguzov #:

Example 1 trade today (real). The CTrade class from the standard library is slightly modified for entry.

Experts tab

Log tab (Entry)

Entry time in the example is the longest for today, usually the numbers are about the same as in the output below

Log tab (out)

Ping 12ms to the server

Today, both terminals real

Futures

2022.04.11 11:25:41.599 Trades  'ххххх': sell limit 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2273
2022.04.11 11:25:41.605 Trades  'ххххх': accepted sell limit 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2273
2022.04.11 11:25:41.606 Trades  'ххххх': sell limit 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2273 placed for execution
2022.04.11 11:25:41.611 Trades  'ххххх': order #199905491 sell limit 1 / 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2273 done in 11.618 ms
2022.04.11 11:25:41.612 Trades  'ххххх': deal #111208977 sell 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2273 done (based on order #199905491)

13 ms

Stocks

2022.04.11 11:25:41.641 Trades  'ххххх': buy limit 10 VTBR at 0.022395
2022.04.11 11:25:41.649 Trades  'ххххх': accepted buy limit 10 VTBR at 0.022395
2022.04.11 11:25:41.649 Trades  'ххххх': buy limit 10 VTBR at 0.022395 placed for execution
2022.04.11 11:25:41.667 Trades  'ххххх': order #199905492 buy limit 10 / 10 VTBR at 0.022395 done in 26.042 ms
2022.04.11 11:25:41.667 Trades  'ххххх': deal #111208978 buy 8 VTBR at 0.022220 done (based on order #199905492)
2022.04.11 11:25:41.669 Trades  'ххххх': deal #111208979 buy 2 VTBR at 0.022280 done (based on order #199905492)

26ms and 28ms respectively

Added

Reverse trades
Futures

2022.04.11 12:04:02.442 Trades  'ххххх': buy limit 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2247
2022.04.11 12:04:02.447 Trades  'ххххх': accepted buy limit 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2247
2022.04.11 12:04:02.447 Trades  'ххххх': buy limit 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2247 placed for execution
2022.04.11 12:04:02.449 Trades  'ххххх': order #199939055 buy limit 1 / 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2247 done in 7.190 ms
2022.04.11 12:04:02.449 Trades  'ххххх': deal #111213284 buy 1 VTBR-6.22 at 2247 done (based on order #199939055)

7 ms

Stocks

2022.04.11 12:04:02.458 Trades  'ххххх': sell limit 10 VTBR at 0.022020
2022.04.11 12:04:02.464 Trades  'ххххх': accepted sell limit 10 VTBR at 0.022020
2022.04.11 12:04:02.465 Trades  'ххххх': sell limit 10 VTBR at 0.022020 placed for execution
2022.04.11 12:04:02.481 Trades  'ххххх': order #199939056 sell limit 10 / 10 VTBR at 0.022020 done in 23.922 ms
2022.04.11 12:04:02.484 Trades  'ххххх': deal #111213285 sell 8 VTBR at 0.022155 done (based on order #199939056)
2022.04.11 12:04:02.485 Trades  'ххххх': deal #111213286 sell 2 VTBR at 0.022150 done (based on order #199939056)
26 ms and 27 ms respectively
1...891011121314151617181920
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