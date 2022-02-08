What are the ways of predicting the future in financial markets? - page 6
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Ridiculous! Do you not look at charts at all or only use a tick chart?
After all, any timeframe is an indicator where the tick chart is mathematically converted into candles or bars...
Why is it funny? It is easy to imagine that. The first thing that comes to mind: you spread the net, you steer the MM and look at the balance/equity and screw these charts, ticks and indicators.... It seems to me like a dead end, but it's the first thing that comes to mind, isn't it?)
Who told you that you need indicators to trade at all? I for one do not use them.
P.s. to anyone interested, the eva will go up to 1.18 for starters
But you work as an indicator yourself!
The market has a certain price zone, which you regard as approximate, and you trade from it.
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The accumulation zone and the trend
Aleksandr Yakovlev, 2022.01.03 12:41
As you can see there are certain zones (small) and there is a reaction on them.
If you want, you can write an indicator that would draw these areas in the same way. Then you won't have to tell everyone that you are working instead of the indicator.
If we talk about sentiment in the forex market.
Then here is an example of EURUSD with sentiment readings that include the number and volume of trades as well as average buy and sell prices.
As you can see, EURUSD traders are losing on average, at the moment. But the indicator with technical analysis indicates completely different buy and sell levels, which were significantly different from the open trades of the average trader. I am not trying to prove anything to anyone, just pointing out that forex market sentiment is not a convincing tool.
If we talk about sentiment in the forex market.
Then here is an example of EURUSD with sentiment readings that include the number and volume of trades as well as average buy and sell prices.
As you can see, EURUSD traders are losing on average, at the moment. But the indicator with technical analysis indicates completely different buy and sell levels, which were significantly different from the open trades of an average trader. I am not trying to prove anything to anyone, I am only pointing out that forex market sentiment is not a convincing tool.
It has been pointed out to you for the hundredth time that all this data has nothing to do with "forex market sentiment". Assuming VCs do not misrepresent their clients' positions in these statistics, they still have no effect on the quotes - they are not put on the market.
It has been pointed out to you for the hundredth time that all this data has nothing to do with "forex market sentiment". Assuming VCs do not misrepresent their clients' positions in these statistics, they still have no effect on quotes - they are not put on the market.
If you don't know what you're talking about, you'd better not say anything.
There are also some traders who focus on forex sentiment as a basis for their decisions. This does not apply to me, but rather is a source of disagreement with true believers in forex sentiment.
If you don't know what you are talking about, it is better not to say anything.
There are also some traders who focus on the forex mood as the basis for their decisions. This does not apply to me, but rather is a source of disagreement with true believers in the forex mood.
The result of trading by such traders is a dump.
The informative nature of "forex mood" from DCs is random.
If you don't know what you are talking about, it is better not to say anything.
There are also some traders who focus on the forex mood as the basis for their decisions. This does not apply to me, but rather is a source of disagreement with the true believers in forex sentiment.
You are mistaken, as you have already been written to above
1. The data you show is just a small part of the whole market
2. Worthwhile volumes unfold in seconds, you find out after the fact.
3. You will never know when a big buyer is planning to buy a few hundred billion that will reverse the trend, only after the fact
Who told you that you need indicators to trade at all? I, for example, don't use them.
P.s. to anyone interested, the eva will go up to 1.18 for starters
Ouch.
You are mistaken, as you have already been told above
1. The data you show is only a small part of the whole market
2. Worthwhile volumes unfold in seconds, you find out after the fact.
3. You will never know when a big buyer is planning to buy a few hundred billion that will reverse the trend, only after the fact
Girls, don't fight. We do thehanalysis here, guessing where the price will go here and now. Sometimes why.
You are mistaken, as you have already been told above
1. The data you show is only a small part of the whole market
2. Worthwhile volumes unfold in seconds, you find out after the fact.
3. You will never know when a big buyer is planning to buy a few hundred billion that will reverse the trend, only after the fact
Can't you read or did you just want to drop your penny?
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What are the ways of predicting the future in the financial markets?
Lilita Bogachkova, 2022.02.07 15:48
If we're talking about the mood on the Forex market.
As you can see, traders on EURUSD are losing on the average at the moment. But the indicator with technical analysis shows quite different buy and sell levels that are significantly different from open trades of an average trader.I'm not trying to prove anything, I'm only pointing out that Forex market moods are not a convincing tool.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What are the ways to predict the future in financial markets?
Lilita Bogachkova, 2022.02.07 16:11
There are also some traders who rely on forex moods as a basis for their decisions. This does not apply to me, but rather is a source of disagreement with true believers in forex mood.
I really don't understand when I say that forex sentiment is not something that can be relied upon, then I get criticised for it. By giving arguments to back up what I am saying.