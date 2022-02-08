What are the ways of predicting the future in financial markets?

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Is there any way to predict the future?
 

serious people plan for the future...

PS/ we are left to telepathise what they have planned

 
osmo1709:
Is there any way to predict the future?

Elementary. On M1 and D1 it is obvious. Look at the charts and you will see.

 
predictions and a game of eagle-eye sign equals
 
Ilya Vasenin #:
predictions and the game of eagle bang bang

In the eagle bang on bang on bang. Filters can be used when making predictions.

 
osmo1709:
Is there any way of predicting the future?

Yes, of course.

In a year you will be a year older.

 
A sea of books on the subject. Preferably in English, and no older than 10 years.
 
a007 #:

In the eagle bang on bang on bang. You can use filters when making predictions.

There is also a filter here. time!

[Deleted]  
the future has several event developments - they are embedded in the past and the present.

if you draw a line from the past through the present, the event can be transferred to the future.

EURGBPWeekly 2

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I think that this indicator (Classical Pivots ) shows the development of events in the future.

EURGBPH1

Classical Pivots, Supports, Resistances lines for D1, W1, MN1
Classical Pivots, Supports, Resistances lines for D1, W1, MN1
  • www.mql5.com
Простая, компактная и быстрая реализация уровней пивота, поддержки и сопротивления для периодов D1, W1, MN с возможностью одновременного отображения на младших ТФах и фильтрации младших линий на старших.
 
osmo1709:
Is there any way to predict the future?

A crystal ball is said to help well :)

 
osmo1709:
Is there any way to predict the future?

Herczyk's trading strategy, it predicts the exchange rate very successfully

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