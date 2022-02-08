What are the ways of predicting the future in financial markets?
Is there any way to predict the future?
serious people plan for the future...
PS/ we are left to telepathise what they have planned
osmo1709:
Is there any way to predict the future?
Is there any way to predict the future?
Elementary. On M1 and D1 it is obvious. Look at the charts and you will see.
predictions and a game of eagle-eye sign equals
osmo1709:
Is there any way of predicting the future?
Is there any way of predicting the future?
Yes, of course.
In a year you will be a year older.
A sea of books on the subject. Preferably in English, and no older than 10 years.
the future has several event developments - they are embedded in the past and the present.
if you draw a line from the past through the present, the event can be transferred to the future.
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I think that this indicator (Classical Pivots ) shows the development of events in the future.
Classical Pivots, Supports, Resistances lines for D1, W1, MN1
- www.mql5.com
Простая, компактная и быстрая реализация уровней пивота, поддержки и сопротивления для периодов D1, W1, MN с возможностью одновременного отображения на младших ТФах и фильтрации младших линий на старших.
osmo1709:
Is there any way to predict the future?
Is there any way to predict the future?
A crystal ball is said to help well :)
osmo1709:
Is there any way to predict the future?
Is there any way to predict the future?
Herczyk's trading strategy, it predicts the exchange rate very successfully
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