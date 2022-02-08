What are the ways of predicting the future in financial markets? - page 3
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You have to watch it +100500 times to understand it
Gerczyk got it a bit muddled out of greed, but you can figure it out
Conclusion: if you trade on indicators then you are at the end of the steam train
An error in logical reasoning...
Nothing is said about the QUALITY of the indicators... If the indicators are not completely old, and accurately enough determine a trend reversal, then you are"at the beginning of the locomotive"...
An error in logical reasoning...
Nothing is said about the QUALITY of the indicators... If the indicators are not completely old, and accurately enough to detect a trend reversal, then you will be at the"Beginning of the train"...
If these indicators are based on price, you are at the end of the train and the proof of this is.....
The simplest conversion is one bar late, i.e. the MA with period 2 is the easiest conversion which is 1 bar late.
The more complex it is, the longer the lag. This is like an axiom of time series analysis and indicators in particular!
Indicators only work when they are plotted from price and plotted from other data, they become equal to price in terms of importance.
Conclusions.....
If these indicators are based on price, then you are at the end of the steam train and the proof is as follows.....
The simplest conversion is one bar late, i.e. the MA with a period of 2 is the MOST simple conversion which is 1 bar late.
The more complex it is, the longer the lag. It's like an axiom of time series analysis!!!!
Conclusions.....
Shove such axioms up your... deep down and look at the graph:
And now, CALCULATE the duration of the trend....
Is 4 days to open a position not enough for you?...Then you are a big tightwad!...
Shove such AXIOMS up your... Deeper and look at the graph:
and now calculate the duration of the trend....
Isn't 4 days enough for you to open a position?...Then you are a big tightwad!...
with a 50% drawdown you will lose everything fast...
With a 50% drawdown, you 'll be out of the money in no time
If you put on dirty socks, you will be instantly dumped!
) Trade with a sober head and clean feet.
And if you put on dirty socks, the drain is instantaneous!
When will the Master show us all his signal?
There will never be a signal, because there are jealous people and fools around. But we will defend our point of view...
There will never be a signal, because there are jealous people and fools around. But we will defend our point of view...