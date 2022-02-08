What are the ways of predicting the future in financial markets? - page 4
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When will the Master show us all his signal?
Didn't you learn how to use the "search" button?... What a flawed situation... It happens!
Who has the loss? Are you hiding all your signals, afraid to show 50% drawdown?
Who has the loss? Are you hiding all your signals, afraid to show 50% drawdown?
Don't be nervous! If the head doesn't work, it's a HUGE one!
Works great, you can see it all, there are no signals, and the two that are not in the public domain, you're setting them up, fifth year... But you can't handle the drawdown.
I wonder what else can be used to analyse price and predict its movement but mathematical calculations. One of the existing solutions is to perform these calculations using indicators, which are used to visually represent this calculation on a chart.
A possible frustration with the use of indicators can be explained by the fact that for each time period the appropriate input parameters need to be chosen.
Here's an example (click on the image to reproduce): the smaller the time period selected, the more the indicator will error with the correct signal.
Example of how to improve signal quality. Simply reduce the sensitivity of the signal calculation.
The indicators themselves are neutral, they only show what you tell them to calculate. If the inputs are of poor quality, the result is adequate.
Shove such AXIOMS up your... Deeper and look at the graph:
and now calculate the duration of the trend....
Isn't 4 days enough for you to open a position?...Then you are a big tightwad!...
I wonder what else can be used to analyse price and predict its movement but mathematical calculations. One of the existing solutions is to perform these calculations using indicators, which are used to visually represent this calculation on a chart.
A possible frustration with the use of indicators can be explained by the fact that for each time period the appropriate input parameters need to be chosen.
Here's an example (click on the image to reproduce): the smaller the time period selected, the more the indicator will error with the correct signal.
Example of how to improve signal quality. Simply reduce the sensitivity of the signal calculation.
The indicators themselves are neutral, they only show what you tell them to calculate. If the input data is poor, the result is adequate.
This mathematics is familiar.
the trend is going to be abnormal
familiar maths
there will be a paragraph in the trend
If the trend moves upwards - SELLSTOP setting and vice versa.
familiar maths
the trend is going to be abnormal.
As I recall, you like to watch Mood in the forex market.
Then how is it
different from these and the like?
Do you think they look at each other and find the right decision, or do they still analyse the market and only then compare their opinion with the rest of the market?