Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 5
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Another thing is how to evaluate the further movement after reaching the level. Here the involvement of data on the behavior of other instruments - in fact - arbitrage, but in a moment.
I used this technique in 2008 when normal arbitrage was not available, but it was possible to get ahead of the dealer due to the speed of recognizing where we were going.
I called this trick "Technical Insider" - analogous to working on insider information without having its source. Simply, I know (understand) how they make decisions, but I react faster.
I could post something, but it's no longer relevant, it's a thing of the past.
If you can calculate the level for another symbol, of course you can also calculate it for the symbol on the chart. The idea is to find patterns between different symbols.
Almost all trading strategies have the same drawback: they all have many input parameters (more than two).
They are all useless as they have some fixed, basic or initial values.
Here is a video of a strategy where sub/coop levels are approaching from "infinity".
But it is not yet complete and has some drawbacks. this is just an example.
Here is a video of a strategy where sub/coop levels are approaching from "infinity".
But it's not finished yet and has some flaws, it's just an example.
It's funny. Is it time bound?
Let's dispense with the symbol calculation. Suppose there is a price level at which one symbol has been adjusted. Do you think this is not relevant for another symbol? Can you comment on why?
Locally there may be no correlation between pairs .
why an example on one year's worth of data instead of the current one?
always if the test goes some year backwards, there is nothing good there.
That's funny. Is it time-based?
No. These levels approach the current price depending on where the current price is going, up or down.
But I checked by time as well.
why an example on one year's worth of data instead of the current one?
always if the test goes some one year backwards, there is nothing good there.
This video was made a long time ago. But I am not using it yet.
Theoretically it should work everywhere, regardless of symbol or account type(broker).
But unfortunately it is theoretical.
I also try to find a way to know when a trend has started and when it is time to close positions. For that I use a set of three indicators. They have different indicators, but have something in common. When all three indicators give the same signal, a trend reversal is usually expected.
The signals are unified, the blue histogram is buy, the red histogram is sell, and the yellow one means that the indicator signal is above average.
For the most part this is enough to find a trend reversal, but there are situations when there is a signal and the trend continues to move. And only the last signal turns out to be correct. The situation is marked in red in the picture.
So, I started looking for any price levels that the trend was heading towards. To combine these price levels and indicator readings. Since I cannot look into the future, I am looking for such price levels in the past, including price levels of other symbols.
No clear results so far, and opinions in the forum are divided. I don't expect anyone to tell me the right solution, but what you say is important to me.
I also try to find a way to know when a trend has started and when it is time to close positions. For that I use a set of three indicators. They have different indicators, but have something in common. When all three indicators give the same signal, a trend reversal is usually expected.
The signals are unified, the blue histogram is buy, the red histogram is sell, and the yellow one means that the indicator signal is above average.
For the most part this is enough to find a trend reversal, but there are situations when there is a signal and the trend continues to move. And only the last signal turns out to be correct. The situation is marked in red in the picture.
So, I started looking for any price levels that the trend was heading towards. To combine these price levels and indicator readings. Since I cannot look into the future, I am looking for such price levels in the past, including price levels of other symbols.
No clear results so far and opinions in the forum are divided. I don't expect anyone to tell me the right solution, but what you say is important to me.
somewhere in "interesting and humour" there was an exact video about your strategy...:-)
a cluster of indicators
somewhere in "interesting and humour" there was an exact video of your strategy...:-)
A cluster of indicators
Who among you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at it. Honestly tell me who looks at less than three readings before making a decision. For example, they don't have to be indicators, they can also be fractals, price candlesticks and so on.It is also not difficult to combine all these indicators into one and leave one indicator on the chart if the number of indicators is a fundamental criterion. I think most programmers can easily combine CCI and DeMarker in one indicator code. But is it necessary?