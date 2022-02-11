Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in the capital markets. - page 15
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There is one bad thing about fractals.
The fractal phase is over and the price cango against the fractals many, many times.
Andrey recommends to investigate on different timeframes, but this is again a selection of accidents.
There are no reproaches. I simply need a deeper understanding of the issue.
It turns out that the sequence of bay fractals has terminated and fractals sell are beginning to be formed and those are "gray" border zones; it may be more convenient to filter by a higher timeframe.
A sequence of fractals in a graph can be compared to a sequence of letters.
Letters in a certain sequence form words. And words in a certain sequence form meanings. One who knows the alphabet and understands the meaning of words is able to understand and evaluate information from outside.
If information comes in an unknown language, in order to understand it it is necessary to learn that language. The knowledge of foreign languages opens up new possibilities for communication and understanding.
However, even knowing enough languages does not mean having the ability to read and understand an ancient manuscript or, say, any encrypted text.
Financial literacy means, among other things, being able to read and understand graphs of financial asset prices.
To read a chart means to see its fractal structure revealing information about the future dynamics of the value displayed on it.
Knowing the Niro Attractor ABC allows you to read the charts by arranging the fractals in a specific order that makes sense.
A sequence of letters does not mean a word. Nor does every sequence of fractals imply its meaning.
The analysis of fractal structures should be performed on all possible timeframes in order to determine the order of each fractal that forms it with its clear identification and assignment of a personal number, i.e. certain coordinates indicating its location.
On the daily chart EUR/USD in a local fractal structure are visible completion of the local fractals, indicating the upcoming dynamics of the quotes, which will be directed in the opposite direction to the formed fractal, which is marked in red.
The last candlestick for the 14th dec. post is dated on the 16th dec. , and the forecast will go to buy after 14 Dec. or 16 Dec. ? and can you explain where in the "numbers" the main movement , 0-1 , 1-2 , .
Your Zig-Zag is a bit wrong, with false extrema.
The correct way would be this:
Fractal analysis should be carried out on all possible timeframes - even on minute timeframes - because the dynamics of value are subject to the global attractor that the global fractal structure tends towards.
Everything that happens in the fractal structure of the chart on the daily or hourly timeframes is subordinate to the global fractal structure.
Fractal analysis should be carried out on all possible timeframes - even on minute timeframes - because the dynamics of value are subject to the global attractor that the global fractal structure tends towards.
Everything that happens in the fractal structure of the chart on the daily or hourly timeframes is subordinate to the global fractal structure.
I see that often 3 and 3 coincide and 1 coincide from different timeframes, but 2 in a different way do not coincide at all.Does the software do the mark-up or is it done manually ?
This will be followed by modelling the future dynamics of currency pairs, stocks and indices.
In order to understand everything published here, you need to know the basics of the modelling method, which is outlined in the article "Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets." (see attached file)
This will be followed by modelling the future dynamics of currency pairs, stocks and indices.
In order to understand everything published here, you need to know the basics of the modelling method, which is outlined in the article "Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets." (see attached file).
You can't understand it without half a litre. And I can't understand even with three litres. I can't get it all into my head. One thing I understand is that it's theory. Whether it will come to practice you do not know.
Anyone here have the elixir of eternal life? Give me two!
I'll model and trade on the annual candlesticks