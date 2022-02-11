Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in the capital markets. - page 18
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It would take about 20 years to verify (at least "roughly") this prediction, given the scale and number of candlesticks.
The industrial index can only move this way if a significant meteorite falls on Earth or a nuclear war breaks out, which is unlikely (bearish candles corresponding to crises can easily be seen on the chart.
I predict this development of the Dow Index
at the end of this graph there will come a time when there will only be one world currency, something like "Imperial", assuming of course that man himself still exists.
I predict this development of the Dow Index
at the end of this graph there will come a time when there will only be one world currency, something like "Imperial", assuming of course that man himself still exists.
Been training machines since 2007. What did you end up teaching?
Do you read my profile? Please write to me personally if you are interested in my experience (I don't answer to everyone).
I predict this development of the Dow Index
At the end of this graph there will come a time when there will only be one world currency, something like "Imperial", assuming, of course, that man himself still exists.
What does the Dow have to do with "industrial development"?
Where does the Dow index relate to "industry development"?
Who is stopping you from making your own predictions? In whatever way you see fit and ethically acceptable.
Who is stopping you from making your own predictions? In whatever way you see fit and ethically acceptable.
Only people like you make forecasts for decades in advance, it is of no use...
The topikaster has already made a forecast on the hour timeframe - it must be checked.
Only people like you make forecasts for decades ahead - what's the use of it...
The topikaster has already made a forecast on an hourly timeframe - that's what we need to check.
People like us think with our heads.