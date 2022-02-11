Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in the capital markets. - page 18

New comment
 

DJ-209

It would take about 20 years to verify (at least "roughly") this prediction, given the scale and number of candlesticks.

The industrial index can only move this way if a significant meteorite falls on Earth or a nuclear war breaks out, which is unlikely (bearish candles corresponding to crises can easily be seen on the chart.

 
The main problem is that SB realizations (where one cannot make money in principle) also have the same fractal structure as prices. By fractals (in any definition) it is almost impossible to see statistical differences between the real price and SB. The same is true for wave theory, which is why all such approaches were long ago and firmly marginalised.
[Deleted]  
It always brings to mind Yevdokimov's song "Fantasist" when looking at branches like this
 

I predict this development of the Dow Index

at the end of this graph there will come a time when there will only be one world currency, something like "Imperial", assuming of course that man himself still exists.

[Deleted]  
Andrey Dik #:

I predict this development of the Dow Index

at the end of this graph there will come a time when there will only be one world currency, something like "Imperial", assuming of course that man himself still exists.

It has been training machines since 2007. What has been taught in the end?
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Been training machines since 2007. What did you end up teaching?

Do you read my profile? Please write to me personally if you are interested in my experience (I don't answer to everyone).

 
Andrey Dik #:

I predict this development of the Dow Index

At the end of this graph there will come a time when there will only be one world currency, something like "Imperial", assuming, of course, that man himself still exists.

What does the Dow have to do with "industrial development"?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Where does the Dow index relate to "industry development"?

Who is stopping you from making your own predictions? In whatever way you see fit and ethically acceptable.

 
Andrey Dik #:

Who is stopping you from making your own predictions? In whatever way you see fit and ethically acceptable.

Only people like you make forecasts for decades in advance, it is of no use...

The topikaster has already made a forecast on the hour timeframe - it must be checked.

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Only people like you make forecasts for decades ahead - what's the use of it...

The topikaster has already made a forecast on an hourly timeframe - that's what we need to check.

People like us think with our heads.

1...1112131415161718192021222324
New comment