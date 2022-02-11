Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in the capital markets. - page 24
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Dow Jones, fractal structure (timeframe 1 hour / 31.01.2022).
Taking into account the fractal structure established on 01.02.2022 on the chart of the Dow Jones index, built with a time-frame of 1 hour, it may be supposed that the 2nd segment of the fractal, which is marked in blue, is coming to its end.
The 1st segment of the blue fractal was formed in the form of the F33 fractal from the Niro Attractors Alphabet, which is marked in purple on the chart.
In that case, the upcoming Dow Jones values will trend downward as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the blue fractal, the completion of which will form a fractal, which will be the 3rd segment of a higher order fractal, which is indicated in red on the chart.
Dow Jones, fractal structure (timeframe 1 hour / 31.01.2022)_continued.
Considering the global fractal structure, it can be assumed that within the formation of the 3rd fractal segments, which are marked in blue and red on the chart, the values of the Dow Jones index may fall to the 27'000 point mark.
Dow Jones, fractal structure (timeframe 1 hour / 31.01.2022)_continued.
Considering the global fractal structure, we can assume that within the formation of the 3rd fractal segments, which are marked in blue and red on the chart, the values of the Dow Jones index may fall to the 27'000 point mark.
Interesting formalization of the analysis of the charts of the instruments. In many respects it agrees with my machine prediction. So we are on the right track).
Interesting formalisation of instrument chart analysis. Very much in line with my machine prediction. So we are on the right track).
The moths yapping in my private office should post here so that everyone's stupidity can be seen.
Oh, I thought this was a public forum where people socialise)We've seen better pictures and heard better shit.)
I totally agree with him, writing nasty things in private is disgusting. If you want to shit, have the courage to do it publicly.
EUR/USD, fractal structure (time frame 1 day / 28.01.2022).
Taking into account the fractal structure on the chart of the currency pair EUR/USD, built with 1 day timeframe, we can assume that the 2nd segment of the fractal, which is marked in red on the chart, has been completed.
The 1st segment of the red fractal was formed in the form of the F22 fractal from the Niro Attractor Alphabet, which is marked in blue on the chart.
The 1st segment of the blue fractal is indicated by a green fractal, the 2nd segment is a mono-segment and the 3rd segment of the blue fractal is indicated by an olive fractal.
In this case the future dynamics of EUR/USD quotes will be rising within the formation of the 3rd segment of the red fractal.
Andryukha, how to trade your structure? Where are the TPs, where are the stops? Where are the takei?
Or what the hell?
Andryukha, how to trade your structure? Where are the Tvh, where are the stops? Where are the tops?
Or what the hell?
Sergei, stop it, you know everything yourself)
Dow Jones, fractal structure (time-frame 1 day / 10.02.2022).
Taking into account the fractal structure appearing on the chart of the Dow Jones index on the 10.02.2022, built with the 1-day time-frame, we may suppose with a high degree of probability that the 3rd segment of the fractal, which is marked in red on the chart, is forming.
Considering the global fractal structure, the most probable scenario for the formation of the 3rd segment of the red fractal will be the formation of the fractal F34, which is marked in blue.
The realization of this Dow Jones index dynamics model suggests that the index values may fall to 27'500 points within the framework of the 1st blue fractal segment formation, which will be followed by the rebound to 30'000 points within the framework of the 2nd blue fractal segment formation with the subsequent formation of the 3rd blue fractal segment and decrease of Dow Jones values to 26'500 points by the end of May 2022.
Monitor current patterns of future value dynamics on the costforecast channel.