Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in the capital markets. - page 19
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People like us think with our heads.
Where is the result?
What does the Dow index have to do with "industry development"?
What does it have to do with?
What does it have to do with?
The general index is all over the place. Including insurance, retail, trading, entertainment and financial companies.
The industry has its own Dow Jones index
The overall index is all over the place. Including insurance, retail, trading, entertainment and financial companies.
The industry has its own Dow Jones index.
You could leave entertainment alone and it would be a better indicator of industry development.
You could leave entertainment alone and it would be a better indicator of industry development.
Well, how can I put it?
The time when a country's level of development was determined by the number of coal mines and steel mills is long gone.
Where is the result?
Show me yours, in order to have the right to ask such a question.
show yours, in order to have the right to ask such a question.
Don't worry about my rights - worry about your missing score.
Don't worry about my rights - worry about your missing result.
Don't worry about what you think I don't have))) worry about what you don't have.)
The main problem is that SB realisations (where one cannot make money in principle) also have the same fractal structure as prices. By fractals (by any definition) it is almost impossible to see statistical differences between real price and SB. The same is true for wave theory, which is why all such approaches were long ago and firmly marginalised.
In 10-20 years maybe the author will realise this... 😊 In the meantime he is in the process of climbing to the peak... 🙂
In 10-20 years maybe the author will realise this... 😊 in the meantime he is in the process of climbing to the peak... 🙂
Personally I think you are wrong.
The topikstarter was on that peak just about 10 years ago, and now he's in the process of perching on those climbing that peak.
Did you see what a proper monetisation scheme he did? ) It is the fools, who climb that peak, claw the signals and take the risk of losses at least.
And a wise guy sells the pictures.
There is no risk.
No risk at all.