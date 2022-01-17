New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3091: Improvements

New comment
 

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 22, 2021. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Fixed opening of an empty page when purchasing MQL5 services. Now operation results are immediately displayed to the user.
  2. Terminal: Fixed excessive compression of document images which users upload when requesting real accounts. This has improved the quality of automatic KYC checks and has facilitated the entire account opening procedure.
  3. Terminal: Fixed operation of graphs which are opened upon testing completion.
  4. MQL5: Added support for SQLite 3.36.0.
  5. MetaEditor: Added background highlighting for matching brackets. The option can be enabled via MetaEditor's general settings.
  6. MetaEditor: Improved MQL5 program debugger.
  7. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 
Is build 3091 officially released?
Because there are no updates on the current 3090, I don't want to install and check the demo MT5 to no avail (?)
 
Edviao #:
Is 3091 official released?
Because there are no updates on the current 3090. I want to install and check the demo MT5 to no avail (?)

I do not know (I did not update).
May be - yes.

We can wait for comments about this release (some users like to update and to test new releases or new beta builds).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I do not know (I did not update).
May be - yes.

We can wait for comments about this release (some users like to update and to test new releases or new beta builds).

I guess I'll wait too.
Biggest problem solved with the 3090 for me so I'm not in a rush for the 3091 :)

 

Updated to the build 3091 -

Metatrader 5 build 3091

 

updated to 3091 and LOST AN EA Activation /!\ 


2021.10.23 13:41:01.779  NorthEastWay MT5  invalid license (538)



 
Stefan Kleineniggenkemper #:

updated to 3091 and LOST AN EA Activation /!\ 

2021.10.23 13:41:01.779  NorthEastWay MT5  invalid license (538)

It could be that the EA needs to be compiled for the latest release - contact the developer.

Meanwhile you can try to switch back to a previous release:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
 
Stefan Kleineniggenkemper #:

updated to 3091 and LOST AN EA Activation /!\ 


2021.10.23 13:41:01.779  NorthEastWay MT5  invalid license (538)



The activation may be lost because of computer hardware updates, Windows updates and changing authorization to the Windows (login to Windows as an admin instead of regular user, for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Product activation crashes

Rashid Umarov , 2021.06.03 09:42

In the Windows operating system, different authorization methods provide different system configurations:

1. Authorization by a regular user

2. Authorization by the administrator

3. Authorization via remote access (even if one of the above two accounts is selected)

Therefore, each of these cases requires separate product activation, even if the Windows version has not changed and there has been no hardware update. Check how you log in.

I updated my MT5 to build 3091 and I did not lose any activations.

----------------

Yes, it may be the reason too (EA should be compiled with the latest release:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3091: Improvements

Carl Schreiber, 2021.10.23 14:33

It could be that the EA needs to be compiled for the latest release - contact the developer.

Meanwhile you can try to switch back to a previous release:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc

 

Hello 


Should an EA from the market update automatically or manually?


Don't see a way to upgrade it


Thanks

 
Brian Lillard #:

Hello 


Should an EA from the market update automatically or manually?


Don't see a way to upgrade it


Thanks

If I buy EA or indicator from the Market (yes, I am buying the products as well because I am not a coder) so I can update it (if it is available to update, and if I want to update). Yes, manually.

Example:

 

I had not seen the option to upgrade until I reboot the OS and then checked the market again. 

I now seen an additional button which says upgrade. 

It should be mentioned how with MT4 a market EA upgrades while in a forward test ??

.. That exact procedure does not, or has failed to, occur for me with the latest build. 

12
New comment