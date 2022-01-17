New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3091: Improvements
Is 3091 official released?
Because there are no updates on the current 3090. I want to install and check the demo MT5 to no avail (?)
I do not know (I did not update).
May be - yes.
We can wait for comments about this release (some users like to update and to test new releases or new beta builds).
Updated to the build 3091 -
updated to 3091 and LOST AN EA Activation /!\
2021.10.23 13:41:01.779 NorthEastWay MT5 invalid license (538)
It could be that the EA needs to be compiled for the latest release - contact the developer.
Meanwhile you can try to switch back to a previous release:
The activation may be lost because of computer hardware updates, Windows updates and changing authorization to the Windows (login to Windows as an admin instead of regular user, for example:
I updated my MT5 to build 3091 and I did not lose any activations.
----------------
Yes, it may be the reason too (EA should be compiled with the latest release:
Hello
Should an EA from the market update automatically or manually?
Don't see a way to upgrade it
Thanks
If I buy EA or indicator from the Market (yes, I am buying the products as well because I am not a coder) so I can update it (if it is available to update, and if I want to update). Yes, manually.
Example:
I had not seen the option to upgrade until I reboot the OS and then checked the market again.
I now seen an additional button which says upgrade.
It should be mentioned how with MT4 a market EA upgrades while in a forward test ??
.. That exact procedure does not, or has failed to, occur for me with the latest build.
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 22, 2021. The new version features the following changes:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.