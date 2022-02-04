ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , November 2021 - page 7

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Sergayust1234 #:
Find an old account a s1234456
 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

S&P 500 - 10-year trend


Yes, the overheating is eerie. Buffett's index is two and a half hundred. Karaul.

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I think there's going to be a New Year's rally.

A 10-day rally? You're a sprinter...

 
prostotrader #:

Good news


Discussing brokers?

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Analyst ratings on companies in the S&P500 index.


There are 10,785 total stock ratings, out of which: 56.8% are rated "Buy", 37.2% are rated "Hold" and 6% are rated "Sell".

The following sectors have the highest number of 'Buy' ratings:

- Energy (oil and gas) - 67%
- Communication Services - 62%
- Information Technology - 62%
- Healthcare - 61%.

The consumer staples sector has the lowest number of Buy ratings at 42%, it also has the highest number of 'Hold' recommendations at 48% and 'Sell' at 10%


So predominantly close (anti-rating, works most of the time).

My daughter called today, my recommendations:

Since asset management from 31.12.21 to some.01.22 will not be possible, and a collapse in eastern and western markets is quite possible, I suggest dividing assets into three pools:

1. assets in which I am quite confident. To hold them.

Assets for which the current loss is insignificant taking into account their volume, but the amount of possible losses can be significant. Close. Stop loss.

Assets, in which you are not sure, but possible losses could be significant. Consider whether to put them in Pool 1 or Pool 2.

The deadline is 30.12.21. The day before is better.
 

Дочь звонила сегодня, мои рекомендации: 

And he doesn't get bored of continuing with these macho fables for the public's amusement... 😏

 
transcendreamer #:

And he doesn't get bored of continuing with these macho fables for the public's amusement... 😏

You see, it works and makes money, quite real money. Inaccessible to the mind dreamer, isn't that your name?

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

You see, it works and makes money, quite real money. Inaccessible to the mind dreamer, that's your name, isn't it?

Say that mantra ten more times 😂🤣😃

It's amazing that some characters don't realise how ridiculous they are...

 

My thoughts and the AAPL deal.


 

Got a small stop on the AAPL


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