ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , November 2021 - page 5

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Evgeny Belyaev #:

You are a pro. Too bad all the signals and arrows are only on history. We know how to do that too.

It's perfect to see the results in numbers of real estate and Mercedes.

 

S&P 500 - 10-year trend


 
Ety sikema how to work abyssiniti me nacho nacho decaiacci 🥺
 
5.25 Omarov #:
Ety sikema how to work abiisniti me nieto nieto peluchaetsa 🥺

What's not working out for you?

 

Buy-Sell Ratios by SPY


 

My thoughts on the S&P 500


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

My thoughts on the S&P 500


At the end of the year, before Christmas, everyone closes positions and takes profits - the holidays

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

At the end of the year, before Christmas, everyone closes positions and takes profits - the holidays

I think there's going to be a New Year's rally

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I think there will be a New Year's rally

A rally in a thin market? Nuh-uh...

 

Good news


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