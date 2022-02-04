ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , November 2021 - page 5
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You are a pro. Too bad all the signals and arrows are only on history. We know how to do that too.
It's perfect to see the results in numbers of real estate and Mercedes.
S&P 500 - 10-year trend
Ety sikema how to work abiisniti me nieto nieto peluchaetsa 🥺
What's not working out for you?
Buy-Sell Ratios by SPY
My thoughts on the S&P 500
My thoughts on the S&P 500
At the end of the year, before Christmas, everyone closes positions and takes profits - the holidays
At the end of the year, before Christmas, everyone closes positions and takes profits - the holidays
I think there's going to be a New Year's rally
I think there will be a New Year's rally
A rally in a thin market? Nuh-uh...
Good news