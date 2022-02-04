ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , November 2021 - page 3

New comment
 
JRandomTrader #:

Bought.

I already have a position on Magnit, waiting to see if it drops lower then I will average out.

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:
A small intraday trade in sberbank shares

Better futures for that, no?

 
Stocks ( AAPL ) were the most discussed on the forums today
Files:
Screenshot_3.png  27 kb
 
JRandomTrader #:

Better futures for that, no?

I agree!

 

.


 

The old trader's adage: "Trees don't grow to the sky".

With the money that the RTS and MIX shorting robots are now earning, lower baskets can be set up to pour in at interesting prices for "tasty" stocks.

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:
shorted the stock (nem)

Result of the transaction

Files:
Screenshot_3.png  39 kb
 
Today the stock ( TSLA ) was the most discussed on the forums, decided to buy intraday
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

SBER Bank, will there be a rehiring before the end of the year.

now everyone has rearranged themselves

sbermegamarke, I really liked it,
 

Working off a sell entry point on the S&P500

12345678
New comment