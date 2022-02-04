ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , November 2021 - page 3
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Bought.
I already have a position on Magnit, waiting to see if it drops lower then I will average out.
A small intraday trade in sberbank shares
Better futures for that, no?
Better futures for that, no?
I agree!
.
The old trader's adage: "Trees don't grow to the sky".
With the money that the RTS and MIX shorting robots are now earning, lower baskets can be set up to pour in at interesting prices for "tasty" stocks.
shorted the stock (nem)
Result of the transaction
SBER Bank, will there be a rehiring before the end of the year.
now everyone has rearranged themselvessbermegamarke, I really liked it,
Working off a sell entry point on the S&P500