ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , November 2021
Sber's report was last good, profits a trillion, capital rises...
USDRUB has been overshooting for 4 days in a row and the downward march has been slightly suspended. At the end of October the USDRUB got a bit stocky and immediately bought dividend + securities from the SP500 list with a good performance.
We will be watching
The Fed has announced a reduction in its asset buyback programme.
04 November 2021, 21:35
Novak estimates probability of oil rise to $100 a barrel
US stock indices rise steadily
Pfizer announced the magic anti-covids pill and the stock went up 15%.
SP500 storms another high
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SBER Bank, will there be a move before the end of the year.