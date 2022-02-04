ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , November 2021 - page 6

New comment
 
prostotrader #:

The good news is


It seems to be incompatible with MT.

 

Analyst ratings on companies in the S&P500 index.


There are 10,785 total stock ratings, out of which: 56.8% are rated "Buy", 37.2% are rated "Hold" and 6% are rated "Sell".

The following sectors have the highest number of 'Buy' ratings:

- Energy (oil and gas) - 67%
- Communication Services - 62%
- Information Technology - 62%
- Healthcare - 61%.

The consumer staples sector has the lowest number of Buy ratings at 42%, it also has the highest number of 'Hold' recommendations at 48% and 'Sell' at 10%


 
prostotrader #:

Good news


There are no futures on them. Which is a plus.
 


The S&P 500 analysis I gave 2021.12.20 17: 19

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:


The S&P 500 analysis I gave 2021.12.20 17: 19

Where is the open order on the screenshot?
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:
Where is the open order in the screenshot?

No warrant this time, just analysis

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

No warrant this time, just analysis

Ah, I see...

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

No order this time, just analysis

It is not hard to draw a position arrow. Have you got any adepts yet?

 
Evgeny Belyaev #:

It's not hard to draw a position arrow. Have you got any followers yet?

What is an akka?

 
Find an old account a s1234456
12345678
New comment