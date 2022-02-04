ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , November 2021 - page 4
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Working off a sell entry point on the S&P500
What was the basis for the idea to sell?
What was the basis of the idea to sell?
No, it wasn't. It was a combination of factors such as record exits from the stock market, put/call ratio, VIX, sentiment, and technical parameters, all at the same time.
Here's one of the put/call ratio factors
Entered TSLA in sell when a large PUT trade appeared on opitzons
Entered TSLA in sell when there was a big PUT trade on opitzons
You are a pro. Too bad all the signals and arrows are only on history. We can do that too.
You are a pro. Too bad all the signals and arrows are only on history. We know how to do it too.
On the S&P500 and NEM stock I posted entry points in advance when I entered,on this forum2021.11.16 on the S&P500 and NEM
No it's no secret, the combination of factors such as record exits from the stock market, put/call ratio, VIX, sentiment, and technical parameters, all coincided in one moment.
Here's one of the put/call ratio factors.
OK, this is the entry point. Then what does the exit point look like? or is it a projected level?
What was the idea to sell based on?
My daughter was asking me today if I should keep the ADR of Gazprom for the weekend. The consensus was to leave, expecting a rise to $10. However, I could also sell them - the profit is not so bad already and there are low growth expectations.
The general idea: to get rid of shares in general and switch to currency speculation, which we know and love. But, not on ForEX, but on the stock exchange.
Pretty much everything else is for sale. There's going to be a big (long) or small (short) downturn.
OK, this is the entry point. What does the exit point look like then? or is it a projected level?
Exit point by technique or average atr by month
On the S&P500 and NEM stock I posted entry points in advance when I entered,on this forum2021.11.16 for S&P500 and NEM
Nice entry points. Bravo! You can't see the prices, you can't see the dates! Well done.
Since when do you use mt4 shares, it's CFD.
Will there be any more upward momentum on the VIX ???