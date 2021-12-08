Is it a shame not to know how to make money in the forex market after 8 years of experience? - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Try to close part of the position at the moment when you "pissed", and put the rest at breakeven and hold.
Yes, I have been given this advice more than once.
But according to my calculations, it is not very effective.
As you can see from the screenshot, the most profitable thing is to add on a pullback.
Yes, I've been given that advice more than once.
But according to my calculations, it is not very effective.
As you can see from the screenshot, the most profitable thing to do is to add on a rollback.
It's up to you. Just repeating my previous post. Think about why in 8 years you still haven't learned speculative trading.
I'm trying to follow his advice. I've been letting the profits flow this week, not winging it early. Still, there have been occasions when I've been stupid. For example, yesterday I closed a long trade on gold when the price dropped a bit and ended up missing out on over 1000 pips profit.
You do not close by feeling, but on some specific grounds, right? It means that you have received all the profit, which is based on these grounds, and you have no other grounds, so all the rest of the price movement is not yours, you do not need to think about it at all. Holding just to keep it will not work either, you cannot hold it forever and you have to get fixed, so the question is always "how long to hold it for". When you overbid, the price returned to the entry point and took away all your uncommitted profit - that is also bad. If it is vitally important to take a lot of points - well, switch to a higher timeframe, but then you'll get a good momentum on lower timeframes, while on yours there will be a boring)) The market has to choose its working timeframe and use its signals, and the situation on other horizons is just for reference and understanding of the whole picture.
Why not? Everything is possible. The difference is that in forex, trends that can bring in big money (due to leverage) last for hours or days. During this time there may be 1000-4000 pips, as for example on the Aussie and Canadian last week. On the stock market, due to the fact that the leverage is not there or it is small, you need to wait months and years.
It's time to move to six digits so that losers can see more pips.
Just think about the fact that these 1000 pips on EURUSD are less than 1%. 4000 pips a day, whereand when have youseen?
Previously, there were four-digit quotes and 2-point spread on EURUSD, now there are five-digit quotes and 17-19 pips on average. In fact, nothing has changed, but you can write "1000 pips".
It's time to switch to six digits, so that losers can see even more pips.
Just think about the fact that these 1000 pips on EURUSD are less than 1%. And whereand when have youseen 4000 pips a day?
Previously, there were four-digit quotes and 2-point spread on EURUSD, now there are five-digit quotes and 17-19 pips on average. In fact, nothing has changed, but you can write "1000 pips".
It's time to switch to six digits, so that losers can see even more pips.
Just think about the fact that these 1000 pips on EURUSD are less than 1%. And whereand when have youseen 4000 pips a day?
Previously, there were four-digit quotes and 2-point spread on EURUSD, now there are five-digit quotes and 17-19 pips on average. As a matter of fact nothing has changed, but you can write "1000 pips".
Well, gold can do 4000 pips in 24 hours. But I wasn't talking over a day, but over several days - for example the Canadian and Aussie made 4000 pips that week.
I count as the metatrader counts. So there is no confusion.
Well, gold can make 4,000 pips in 24 hours. But I wasn't talking over a 24-hour period, but over several days - for example, the Canadian and the Aussie made 4000 pips that week.
I am counting as the metatrader is counting. So there is no confusion.
1. Gold is not measured in pips, so it can't do that.
2. Metatrader also shows a tenth of a pip for the particularly gifted
1. Gold is not measured in pips, so it can't do that.
2. Metatrader for the particularly gifted also shows a tenth of a pip
Gold movement is measured like other currencies in pips. 1 dollar change in gold is 100 pips. One cent change in the Eurodollar is 1000 pips.
You may click the mouse wheel to select high and low, or low and high, and receive the number of pips.
Gold movements are measured like other currencies in pips. 1 dollar change in gold is 100 pips. 1 cent change in the Eurodollar is 1,000 pips.
Right, keep dumb
All right, keep ducking.
And what have you shown? So far, you're the dumb one - denying the obvious. You press the wheel and measure it in Metatrader.