Is it a shame not to know how to make money in the forex market after 8 years of experience? - page 14
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A neighbouring thread asked how the price is rounded? No way, just request it from the server and there will be an eighth digit, round it up yourself)))
This is not an MQL error it is an Intel x 486 error
You should at least read where these words come from; there is also a synonym for "point". And yes, there are no new and old points, they are as constant as a penny or a ruble.
What are you smoking?
Really the dumbest forum with the dumbest commenters.
You're in this thread, mate https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/322776
I was expecting a comment that sums up this nonsense about pips, points and pips...But no, it's full of idiots )))
what mistake?
What are you smoking?
Really the dumbest forum with the dumbest commentators.
On the stock market, you have to wait months and years, because of the lack of leverage or the small leverage.
But there are also many-month trends in forex, see https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/371224.
I think so. In forex, there are no trends because there are no assets. Only assets are getting more expensive.
the 4th digit is used in exchanges, the 5th digit in Metatrader. we are talking about Metatrader calculations, as the forum is about Metatrader.
there's any number of digits and 2 3 4 , 5 .
How is livermore doing there?