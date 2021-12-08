Is it a shame not to know how to make money in the forex market after 8 years of experience? - page 6

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Roman Shiredchenko:

it's called you haven't woken up yet and you haven't really started catching fat! !!

you are in your infancy... :-)

It's true. I'm not getting to the "fat lot", I just got lucky in March, and that's it... I'm out of the woods now...


 
Georgiy Merts:

What does "drain" mean?

A "drain" is the disappearance of capital, after which a new one must be added. I've never had one of those - once the original amount was deposited in 2012, it's still "spinning".

You're out of your mind, Sprout, with your nagging.

I don't think so. Don't you trade or something?
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Georgiy Merts:

What does "drain" mean?

A "drain" is the disappearance of capital, after which a new one must be added. I've never had one of those - once the original amount was deposited in 2012, it's still "spinning".

You're out of your mind, Sprout, with your nagging.

You put $400 in the account, spent $600 on maintenance over the years. You've drained
 
webgopnik:

It is shameful to be idle or to spend time drunk or on drugs. And if a person tries to make money on forex, but fails, there is no need to be ashamed of it, as many pundits fail to do so either, as the task of making a steady profit on forex is very difficult.

 
khorosh:

It is shameful to be idle or to spend time drunk or on drugs. And if a person tries to make money on forex, but fails, there is no need to be ashamed of it, as many pundits fail to do so either, because the task of making a steady profit on forex is very difficult.

I agree - absolutely right!
 
webgopnik:
I don't think so. Are you not trading or what?
This is the monitoring of his PAMM, if he only traded there - then according to this data - he did not lose!
 
Georgiy Merts:

That's true. I can't get my hands on the "fat lot", I got lucky in March and that's it... I'm done...


Yes... Not a lot. I'll share a stock trading approach - in private over the weekend!
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You put $400 in your account, spent $600 on maintenance over the years. You've drained...

You're definitely crazy.

You're crazy, you're crazy. You're crazy. And the costs, well, they would have been spent anyway... I'm surprised you only counted the server in the attic... What about food, utilities, medical expenses?

You're an idiot, Vova.

 
webgopnik:

What's so unspecific about Livermore's principles, for example? As far as I'm concerned, people (and I especially) are not leaking because they don't have methods and tools, but because they don't follow logically, practically and statistically verified methods and rules.

Jesse Livermore's rules of thumb ....

Jesse Livermore did not trade forex.

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Georgiy Merts:

You're definitely crazy.

You're crazy, you're crazy. You're crazy. And the costs, well, they would have been spent anyway... I'm surprised you only counted the server in the attic... What about food, utilities, medical expenses?

You're an idiot, Vova.

No, you have all the hallmarks of that diagnosis.
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