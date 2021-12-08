Is it a shame not to know how to make money in the forex market after 8 years of experience? - page 12
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These are the key phrases.
This is the case for you and not for others.
So you have to use commonly accepted terms, not individual ones.
Alpari and Roboforex have the lion's share of the market. And they have a 5 mark. And do you even have statistics on what percentage of forex companies have a 5 mark? To say what is common and what is individual.
Provide the stats.
I think only a few people here know that there is also a 6th mark on the instruments in MT, which are hidden from view.
and 8th
and the 8th
only the 6th, internal quotir they are displayed on the first level between the bank and the provider (provider), then the quotir is delivered to the broker,
so the latter is allocated the size of the balance in excess of the markup, and the 5-digit
this information is 7 years old
it's a shame not to know this )
Ahahahaha
This is from a regular dealing desk.
However, who cares where the quotes come from, so as not to be misleading, the term pips has been coined and it is the same everywhere, even if in the future some dealings will start quoting in hundredths of a pip.
Pips is a slang term, just like moose, turkey. Time to drop the childish habits.
Learn to use the terminology of the MQL developers as reflected in the terminal and MetaEditor help.
The whole world can read you, including Australia and New Guinea.
Pips is a slang term, like moose, turkey. It's time to give up childish habits.
Learn to use the terminology of the MQL developers as reflected in the terminal and MetaEditor help.
The whole world can read you, including Australia and New Guinea.
It's the fact that a person goes to school, a shanty town or an institute first. He invests a lot of money there. Is that a waste of time, too.
and he has to run away from these places before he's even started studying?
Honestly, you have written nonsense.
Like Lenin said, "Learn, learn and learn again."
Such nonsense as you have written, one rarely sees.
The state also invests in school and university education. By the way, there is no training for anything in particular. They just develop creativity.
However, this is of little concern to you.
Peepees is the sound a rubber toy with a whistle makes when you press it.)
only the 6th, internal quotir they are displayed on the first level between the bank and the provider (provider), then the quotir is delivered to the broker,
so the latter is allocated the size of the balance in excess of the markup, and a 5-digit
this information is 7 years old
it's a shame not to know this )
Ahahahaha
not all yogurts are equally good ;)
sometimes an 8-digit number comes out of nowhere, that's what I'm talking about.
so the cotier has 8 decimal places, not less.