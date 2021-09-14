Random wandering - page 53
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Ready to pay for a prediction, not for the grid, you have to read it carefully.
The generator - guuuuuuu and the coin - zing are completely different things))
and the theory of relativity in a villager's version can also be added:
it's all the same whether you flip a coin on the table or the table on the coin?
put a coin with an eagle up and throw it 200 times on top of the table :-)
pribludilsa #:
Готов платить за прогноз, а не за сетку, нужно внимательно читать.
and in the case of that bet, it's me who gets paid.
1) You must have wandered into the wrong place, because you don't know what you're talking about. In your head there's a grid, a forecast... Where do you see the grid, I don't know...
2) You didn't talk about betting in the beginning. And now you're already hesitating, and you want to move out. And you're right to hesitate. Because you're gonna lose.
1) You must have wandered into the wrong place because you have no idea what you're talking about. In your head there's a grid, a forecast... Where do you see the grid, I don't know...
2) You didn't talk about betting in the beginning. And now you're already hesitating, and you want to move out. And you're right to hesitate. Because you're gonna lose.
by the way, you can also make it verifiable...
pribludilsa guesses an arbitrary identifier and names the first 1,000 digits received.
the task is to guess the remaining 9000 (or at least 100)
after a month, he names the ID and everyone can objectively check both his honesty and the result of his "super-prediction".
You have to make a prediction on the sb that comes true 51% of the time. And as the sample grows, the percentage of predictions should not change below 51%. Do you have any special requirements for the generator? Do you keep the algorithm a secret or do you show it?
Try to understand what this is all about, and don't throw your parents' money around.
by the way, you can also make it verifiable...
pribludilsa guesses an arbitrary identifier and names the first 1,000 digits received.
the task is to guess the remaining 9000 (or at least 100)
a month later, he names the ID and everyone can objectively check both his honesty and the result of his "super-prediction".
Parrot, you demonstrate a complete lack of understanding of the subject.
Ooh. The most convincing answer.
Prove it.
Have you ever tried flipping a coin? What are the odds?
I love hearing the answers from today's youth.)
It's a fiasco, Marivanna!
You have two options:
1 - read a textbook, that's the very basics of probability theory.
2 - write a code and conduct an experiment.