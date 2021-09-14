Random wandering - page 17
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On what principles does this conditional mega-networker of yours work? If by any meaningful principles, then here it is - the forecast, which you supposedly do not need, but it is there and it works. If by the owl on the globe, then the netminder's profits will also be random and unrepeatable, money management in such a case is simply self-defeating.
I have no netizens at all, I just gave as an example, any of the codebase, they all earn very well until they sell out.
He has no idea what he is talking about, can't you see? First, the SB chart and ticks are one and the same thing, then in the next post he has understood that ticks do not have a fixed step, and now he will google on the tops and learn about different forms of distributions. Apparently his methods work on the SB like they do on the price chart - in no way, that is why the man does not make the difference where to put them - the result is the same. But there is a difference, and a huge one.
Here.
Ay-yi-yi Baskakov is good!!!
Baskakov has kindly provided a chart of coin tosses.
Show me, kindly vladavd, the big difference between the tick charts and the coin toss charts provided by Baskakov.
Everything I was talking about can be seen on the graph).
how about trying to extrapolate daily and weekly market data to the same SB charts?
I don't seem to be able to)
They're a dime a dozen on the market, not all that glitters is gold.
do you mean the flag?
what to do with it next?
my conclusion is: SB is itself. and it has no memory. This is the main difference between SB and markets
This is closer to the truth, but then why does the number of eagle/eagle dropout level off as we approach infinity?
Clearly there is a memory present here too, and so our forum-traders will not believe in the power of the laws of nature).
I don't think that such memory is of any practical use to a trader with infinite capital.
I do not know any small trader who made a fortune doing averaging or even martingale...
It's getting kind of stale.)
I'll throw in some new stuff.
Here is the indicator in the basement, which determines the colour of the candle at the bar opening.
If the indicator is blue, the candle will be bullish, and if it is tomato, it will be bearish.
The indicator does not spy the future, it only analyses the past. It is similar to Yusuf's PNB, but it has a different algorithm.
It can even calculate the next coin flip.
You calculate the probability yourself. I can't)) I'm not a mathematician.)