Random wandering - page 46
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With drawdowns of 25, 50, 80 per cent like yours? Of course we can't. One day and you won't be able to anymore.
WHAT'S THE POINT OF ALL THIS ARGUMENT THEN?...
AND TALK!!!!!
Everyone loves coins. As soon as newcomers come in, give them a coin.
Let's do it this way. We'll take 20,000 flips of a coin. How many heads and how many tails do you think will come out of those flips?
Don't be precise, approximate.
Is it really 19,000 to 1,000? So the graph would go the wrong way, where I've been telling you all day.)
Yes the SB chart will end up anywhere, it is not obliged to return to 0 or fly away from it, or behave a certain way, it does not have to do anything, it is RUNNING and independent and cannot be predicted, unlike processes with memory, by definition.
Another implementation
Another one.
Do you get it? There are no regularities here, nor can there be, and MST will not prevent you from getting the last of your trousers on roulette, following millions of similardreamers.
It's more reliable in articles, no slippage
All right, write. I would love to read it.
The easiest market is the stock market, after potatoes of course. Buy and hold a basket-portfolio.
The most difficult is the currency market. It requires brains. Does everybody have one?
Even the stock market is easier. But has anyone ever thought about it? Passing is more difficult there, because there is a higher probability of profit.
Free access to the forex market eclipses brains. They flock like moths to the fire, stokers, mathematicians, crane operators and physicists. They die in the flames.
And I'm being peddled scientific nonsense about a coin. (which they don't even know what they're talking about.)
There is no pattern here, nor can there be...
And the fact that none of the lines in your pictures, after 10,000 throws, did not go further than 220 on the Y axis, is this not a pattern?
The same amount.
All I can say is, "Wow!"
I know you haven't done any experiments and you don't intend to, but you're a master talker. Just to show your superiority in the henhouse, so to speak.)
Would you mind flipping a coin ten times?
To see if you're wrong.
All I can say is "Wow!".
I know you haven't done any experiments and you're not going to, but you're good at gossiping. Just to show your superiority in the henhouse, so to speak.)
Would you mind flipping a coin ten times?
To see if you're wrong.
Especially for clowns, the outcomes are OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO and OOOOOOOOOOOO are equally likely.
Yes the SB graph will end up anywhere, it is not obliged to go back to 0 or fly away from it or behave in any particular way, it is not obliged to do anything at all, it is LOCAL and independent and predictable, unlike memory processes, not subject to prediction by definition.
Another implementation
Another one.
Do you get it? There are no regularities here, nor can there be, and the NRA will not prevent you from sitting down at roulette and following millions of similardreamers.
No. You're dead wrong. These charts are neither here nor there.
The average may look like a sine wave. But the average can be stretched like a thread on a table and the sine becomes a straight line.
For that you need a kettle to boil.) You must be young. New education.
Especially for clowns, the outcomes of OOOOOOOOOOO and OROROROROR are equally likely.
If you get an OOOOOOOOOOO out of ten tries, I'll give you a cognac. And I ' ll bet you the odds are much higher on this one.
But you don't care about the probability.)
If you get a result of OOOOOOOOOOOO out of ten tries, I'll give you a cognac. And I don't deny the odds are much higher on this one.
But you don't care about the odds.)
So that's it. Dry your oars. The probability is the same.