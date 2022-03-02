MT5 becomes available at Finam - page 6
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Support's answer to the question about modifying the pending orders.
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Hello!
Modification of orders has not been implemented in MT5 yet. At the moment an order can be removed and a new one can be placed.
Thank you!
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I guess we have to wait until they will fix everything there,
I still have to wait for them to fix it and in the meantime I have withdrawn my test money, I was wondering why they do not charge commission.
They use some other MT5 that does not have it implemented?
If there is no commission, what is their interest?
Are they using some other MT5 that doesn't have this implemented?
If there is no commission, what is their interest?
I haven't made any trades on my account and of course there is a brokerage commission.
I mean when I deposit/withdraw by bank transfer - I didn't find any commission.
I am just not ready to trade with a broker if there is no technical ability to move orders, change stops and takeaways
I'm just not ready to trade with a broker if there is no technical possibility to move orders, change stops and takei
Of course it's a big misstep on the broker's part.
But, for example, my main robots not only don't move orders and don't change (or even set) stops and takeouts, but they don't set limits at all when trading market orders.
This is, of course, a big oversight on the broker's part.
But, for example, my main robots not only don't move orders and don't change (or even set) stops and takeouts, but they don't set limits at all, trading market orders.
This is not a big problem for automatics but just prescribe in the robot to delete the order and set it anew with needed parameters instead of changing of stops and takeiqs.
If the broker cannot or does not want to set it, we can delete and re-open orders, the deletion and re-opening will be spammed, modification is supposed to be an easier operation and the broker should choose what is right and the client should choose whether to work with such a broker or not.
There are strategies that move pending orders depending on the situation.
In your case it is not a problem at all
In the morning - clean account without positions, 8k to try it out.
1) I put a pending order without SL and TP, on VTBR-3.22
2) Try to move TP or SL = CANCELLED.
3) Try to move it: DECLARED.
4) Delete - scared I won't be able to :) - REMOVES.
5) I create a new pending with stop and TP.
6) Try to re-locate it.
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2022.01.31 10:56:17.859 Trades '***': buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244
2022.01.31 10:56:17.871 Trades '***': accepted buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244
2022.01.31 10:56:17.871 Trades '***': buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 placed for execution
2022.01.31 10:56:17.952 Trades '***': order #110956128 buy limit 1 / 1 VBH2 at 4244 done in 93.606 ms
2022.01.31 10:56:20.741 Trades '***': modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0
2022.01.31 10:56:20.752 Trades '***': accepted modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0
2022.01.31 10:56:20.752 Trades '***': rejected modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0 ----
Cool ?
Is there a single account for futures and spot market on mt5 ? Or is it like in the opener, only through the quickswitch.
Is there a single account for the futures and spot market on mt5? Or is it the same as in the opener, only through the quicklink.
There is.
Is there a single account for the futures and spot market on mt5? Or is it the same as the one in opener, only via quicklink.
Yes, there is a single account for MT5. Futures, futures, spot, commodities, (SPX MICEX) 12 thousand instruments in one package.
I don't like it as they have problems with pending orders, I cannot trade the way they propose, if the pending order should be moved then first I have to delete it and then place it,
If the market situation requires to move a stop or takeaway order, similarly, delete it first and then put a new one.
Yes , there is a single account for MT5. RF Fund USA , Futures , futures , spot , commodities , ( SPE MICEX ) 12 thousand instruments in one package.
I don't like it as they have problems with pending orders, I cannot trade the way they propose, if the pending order should be moved then first I have to delete it and then put it,
If the market situation requires to move a stop or takeaway order, similarly, delete it first and then put a new one.
By the margins it is clear that the broker by default gives the leverage for which you have to pay a certain percentage.
Clarify this point, what is the actual leverage you have, what are your costs when using margin, etc.
The question may arise as to why I've been charged a margin call because of T+2 mode.)
In general, you can disable this leverage, informing the broker. If you do not need it.
At any time you can put it back on.
And pay attention to T+2 mode.
The actual calculation of the account balance for these instruments will take +2 days.
Therefore, for intraday trades, you need to calculate your PnL, account balance, etc.
You can see from the margin ratios that the broker defaults to his leverage, for which you have to pay a percentage.
Please clarify this point, what is your actual leverage, what are your costs when you use margin, etc.
The question may arise as to why I've been charged a margin call because of T+2 mode.)
In general, you can disable this leverage, informing the broker. If you do not need it.
At any time you can put it back on.
And pay attention to T+2 mode.
The actual calculation of the account balance for these instruments will take +2 days.
Therefore, for intraday trades, you need to calculate the PnL, the account balance, etc.
Thank you, it is useful.