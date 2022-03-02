MT5 becomes available at Finam - page 2

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The information is old. For those who still haven't figured it out: Finam offers MT5 at its Cyprus subsidiary, not in RF. The website is Finam.eu.
In fact the service is very good - on one MT5 server and account both Moech, Globex and Forex are available. And the account can be chosen both in roubles and dollars. The only thing is that the commissions on Moyeh features will be higher than on trading in RF.
I transferred my account in 2018, immediately after the sanctions, when it became clear that it was not profitable to keep a trading account in roubles for the long term. I can tell you a lot about it.
 

Well yes, it's JustToTrade, not a russian jurisdiction

I thought Finam had launched MT5 as part of a russian broker (

 
Sergey Lebedev:
The information is old. For those who still haven't figured it out: Finam offers MT5 at its Cypriot subsidiary, not in RF. The site is Finam.eu.
In fact the service is very good - on one MT5 server and account both Moech, Globex and Forex are available. And the account can be chosen both in roubles and dollars. The only thing is that the commissions on Moyeh features will be higher than when trading in RF.
I transferred my account in 2018, immediately after the sanctions, when it became clear that it was not profitable to keep a trading account in roubles for the long term. I can tell you a lot about it.
My link:https: //www.finam.eu/ref/3h7MfoP86DPBe1

Serguei, really, tell me about the trading, service and so on.

 
Valentin Dobroletov:

Called, they said it would be available next week.

Good news)

Already available.

 

The information is confirmed.


 
Nikita Chernyshov:

The information is confirmed.


Thank you 👍

 

Well done!"We have abolished the commission for the first deposit to a brokerage account (except for IIM accounts)" - and how much for subsequent ones and for IIMs?

On the website so far about MTs only on forex.

Moreover, it is not clear how the single account mechanism at MT works.

 

more questions than answers )

OK, we'll wait for the details

 

A month has passed, MT5 in Finam is still not working. There are a lot of errors, but that's not the main thing, the main thing is that there is no possibility to trade algorithms. I don't even want to deal with the rest.

KM      2       23:05:30.010    Trades  '10011': failed buy limit 1 SiU1 at 73346 [AutoTrading disabled by server]

An interesting marketing ploy: launching a crude product into commercial operation.

 

Until brokers who provide trading on MT5 have the US market . mt5 and such a broker is of little interest to anyone. So far on mt5 brokers only give the russian market, it's like buying a gygul - but for the same money you can buy a mercedes.

It is a pity that such a terminal lies in the Russian sandbox.

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