MT5 becomes available at Finam - page 2
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Well yes, it's JustToTrade, not a russian jurisdiction
I thought Finam had launched MT5 as part of a russian broker (
The information is old. For those who still haven't figured it out: Finam offers MT5 at its Cypriot subsidiary, not in RF. The site is Finam.eu.
Serguei, really, tell me about the trading, service and so on.
Called, they said it would be available next week.
Good news)
Already available.
The information is confirmed.
The information is confirmed.
Thank you 👍
Well done!"We have abolished the commission for the first deposit to a brokerage account (except for IIM accounts)" - and how much for subsequent ones and for IIMs?
On the website so far about MTs only on forex.
Moreover, it is not clear how the single account mechanism at MT works.
more questions than answers )
OK, we'll wait for the details
A month has passed, MT5 in Finam is still not working. There are a lot of errors, but that's not the main thing, the main thing is that there is no possibility to trade algorithms. I don't even want to deal with the rest.
An interesting marketing ploy: launching a crude product into commercial operation.
Until brokers who provide trading on MT5 have the US market . mt5 and such a broker is of little interest to anyone. So far on mt5 brokers only give the russian market, it's like buying a gygul - but for the same money you can buy a mercedes.
It is a pity that such a terminal lies in the Russian sandbox.