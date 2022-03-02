MT5 becomes available at Finam - page 5
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Margin okay, but why is the position on securities wrong. I bought one MMCN in a transaction, went to MQ - ouch 2, went to close, but it is all correct - one. Some securities increase, some do not notice at all, if you buy through another platform, only after two, three days it sees.
I wonder if MQ will develop an exchange platform? Why do they need five if four is enough for forex offices?
You have to open an account and compare Otkritie and Finam. I have been working on it for a long time now.
I opened an mt5 account, more convenient than in Otkritie, finally a miracle happened - a single account all at once in one place - MB SPb and imported.
But I have not traded yet, the rate was recommended as"investor" type.
if bought through another platform, only sees after two, three days.
T+2 ?
Margin okay, but why is the position on the securities wrong. I bought one MMCN in a transaction, went to MQ - ouch 2, went to close, but it is all correct - one. Some securities increase, some do not notice at all, if you buy through another platform, only after two, three days it sees.
I wonder if MQ will develop an exchange platform? Why do they need five if for Forex companies four is enough?
For them, the terminal is just a business, and they don't care how it works.
I opened an account just for mt5, it is more convenient than opening an account, finally a miracle happened - a single account all at once in one place - MB SPb and imported instruments, about 12 thousand instruments.
I don't really understand why I need so many instruments.
For now, with my pennies, I have enough liquidity in RTS, MIX, SBRF.
If I don't have enough - I'll accumulate tasty divident securities.
Although, of course, I would like to see both stocks and futures on them in one MT, for some strategies.
And what is good in the "open" - the commission of 0.24p per contract.
I don't really understand why I would need so many instruments.
So far, with my pennies, I have enough liquidity in RTS, MIX, SBRF.
If I don't have enough, I will accumulate tasty divident securities.
Although, of course, I would like to see both stocks and futures on them in one MT, for some strategies.
And the good thing about the "opener" is 0.24p commission per contract.
I am not sure if I will stay with Finam and if I find any disadvantages I will leave.
Good buy FINAM
I tried to open an order without SL and TP, and then I tried to modify it.
I tried to move it, but in reply I got CANCELLED !
Damn, what's their nonsense?
If that is their policy, then GOOD BAY Finam.
Good buy FINAM
I tried to open an order without SL and TP, and then I tried to modify it.
I tried to move it, but in reply I got CANCELLED !
Damn, what's their nonsense?
Well, if this is their policy, then GOOD BAY Finam.
Is it today's order or is it from last night's?
Is it today's order, or is it from the evening?
In the morning, the account is clean, without positions, there are 8k to try.
1) I put a pending order without SL and TP, on VTBR-3.22
2) I try to move TP or SL = OFF.
3) Try to move it: DECLARED.
4) Delete - scared I won't be able to :) - REMOVES.
5) I create a new pending with stop and TP.
6) Try to re-locate it.
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2022.01.31 10:56:17.859 Trades '***': buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244
2022.01.31 10:56:17.871 Trades '***': accepted buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244
2022.01.31 10:56:17.871 Trades '***': buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 placed for execution
2022.01.31 10:56:17.952 Trades '***': order #110956128 buy limit 1 / 1 VBH2 at 4244 done in 93.606 ms
2022.01.31 10:56:20.741 Trades '***': modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0
2022.01.31 10:56:20.752 Trades '***': accepted modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0
2022.01.31 10:56:20.752 Trades '***': rejected modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0 ----
Cool ?
Support's answer to the question about modifying the pending orders.
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Hello!
Modification of orders has not been implemented in MT5 yet. At the moment an order can be removed and a new one can be placed.
Thank you!
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I guess we have to wait until they will fix everything there,
I am still waiting for the withdrawal of my test money, I was wondering why they do not charge commission.