MT5 becomes available at Finam - page 5

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Margin okay, but why is the position on securities wrong. I bought one MMCN in a transaction, went to MQ - ouch 2, went to close, but it is all correct - one. Some securities increase, some do not notice at all, if you buy through another platform, only after two, three days it sees.

I wonder if MQ will develop an exchange platform? Why do they need five if four is enough for forex offices?

 
Dmi3 #:

You have to open an account and compare Otkritie and Finam. I have been working on it for a long time now.

I opened an mt5 account, more convenient than in Otkritie, finally a miracle happened - a single account all at once in one place - MB SPb and imported.

But I have not traded yet, the rate was recommended as"investor" type.

 
Dmitrii Troshin #:

if bought through another platform, only sees after two, three days.

T+2 ?

 
Dmitrii Troshin #:

Margin okay, but why is the position on the securities wrong. I bought one MMCN in a transaction, went to MQ - ouch 2, went to close, but it is all correct - one. Some securities increase, some do not notice at all, if you buy through another platform, only after two, three days it sees.

I wonder if MQ will develop an exchange platform? Why do they need five if for Forex companies four is enough?

For them, the terminal is just a business, and they don't care how it works.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

I opened an account just for mt5, it is more convenient than opening an account, finally a miracle happened - a single account all at once in one place - MB SPb and imported instruments, about 12 thousand instruments.

I don't really understand why I need so many instruments.

For now, with my pennies, I have enough liquidity in RTS, MIX, SBRF.

If I don't have enough - I'll accumulate tasty divident securities.

Although, of course, I would like to see both stocks and futures on them in one MT, for some strategies.

And what is good in the "open" - the commission of 0.24p per contract.

 
JRandomTrader #:

I don't really understand why I would need so many instruments.

So far, with my pennies, I have enough liquidity in RTS, MIX, SBRF.

If I don't have enough, I will accumulate tasty divident securities.

Although, of course, I would like to see both stocks and futures on them in one MT, for some strategies.

And the good thing about the "opener" is 0.24p commission per contract.

I am not sure if I will stay with Finam and if I find any disadvantages I will leave.

 

Good buy FINAM

I tried to open an order without SL and TP, and then I tried to modify it.

I tried to move it, but in reply I got CANCELLED !

Damn, what's their nonsense?

If that is their policy, then GOOD BAY Finam.



 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Good buy FINAM

I tried to open an order without SL and TP, and then I tried to modify it.

I tried to move it, but in reply I got CANCELLED !

Damn, what's their nonsense?

Well, if this is their policy, then GOOD BAY Finam.

Is it today's order or is it from last night's?

 
JRandomTrader #:

Is it today's order, or is it from the evening?

In the morning, the account is clean, without positions, there are 8k to try.


1) I put a pending order without SL and TP, on VTBR-3.22

2) I try to move TP or SL = OFF.

3) Try to move it: DECLARED.

4) Delete - scared I won't be able to :) - REMOVES.

5) I create a new pending with stop and TP.

6) Try to re-locate it.

---

2022.01.31 10:56:17.859 Trades '***': buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244

2022.01.31 10:56:17.871 Trades '***': accepted buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244

2022.01.31 10:56:17.871 Trades '***': buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 placed for execution

2022.01.31 10:56:17.952 Trades '***': order #110956128 buy limit 1 / 1 VBH2 at 4244 done in 93.606 ms

2022.01.31 10:56:20.741 Trades '***': modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0

2022.01.31 10:56:20.752 Trades '***': accepted modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0

2022.01.31 10:56:20.752 Trades '***': rejected modify order #110956128 buy limit 1 VBH2 at 4244 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 4294, sl: 0 tp: 0 ----



Cool ?

 

Support's answer to the question about modifying the pending orders.

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Hello!

Modification of orders has not been implemented in MT5 yet. At the moment an order can be removed and a new one can be placed.

Thank you!

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I guess we have to wait until they will fix everything there,

I am still waiting for the withdrawal of my test money, I was wondering why they do not charge commission.

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