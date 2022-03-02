MT5 becomes available at Finam - page 7

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JRandomTrader #:
Has received the status "the qualified investor" (on transactions and a turnover) - directly in a personal office, some clicks of the mouse.

yes yes similar to Fima Otrytie and Tink

By the way, the commission for one contract futures example VTBR-3.22

  • Finam = 0.45 (for the scalper it is better)
  • Otkrytie = 0.75 ( here if turnover is steeper then decrease by the grid )
  • Tinkoff = 5.0 (here it is a steep one) - but they have other advantages
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

yes yes similar to Fima Otrytie and Tink

By the way, the commission for one contract futures example VTBR-3.22

  • Finam = 0.45 (for the scalper it is better)
  • Otkrytie = 0.75 ( here if turnover is steeper then decrease by the grid )
  • Tinkoff = 5.0 ( here it is more expensive ) - but they have other advantages

Opening - 0.10 per contract

 
Dmi3 #:

Opening - 0.10 per contract

The real start commission is from 1 ruble or 2 rubles depending on the tariff, it is hard to imagine that they charge less than 20 thousand.

If from 5 million it is 0.1



 
Dmi3 #:

Opening - 0.10 per contract

Not everyone has more than 5 lakh in their account.

 
Is the history of VTB, Sberbank, etc. available in MT5? And what is the timeframe for the Minutes? Minutes history from 7 o'clock from March or December 2021? For tester we need.
 
There ishttps://www.finam.ru/profile/moex-akcii/vtb/export/, but minutes from 7 o'clock from 1 December 2021
Финам.ru - Экспорт котировок Акции ВТБ ао - котировки, стоимость, цена акций, новости компании онлайн
  • www.finam.ru
На finam.ru вы можете ознакомиться с котировками акции ВТБ ао (VTBR) на рынке 'МосБиржа акции' в режиме реального времени - котировки онлайн, стоимость, графики, новости.
 
Roffild #:
There's https://www.finam.ru/profile/moex-akcii/vtb/export/, but the minutes are from 7 hours from 1 December 2021

Nah, there's a deeper story here, you just have to chop it up into smaller periods - I can't remember, a year at a time, I think, you can chop it up.

 
Dmi3 #:

Opening - 0.10 per contract

By the way, yes, I totally agree, but only at 10 roubles...

 
Mihail Marchukajtes #:

By the way, yes, totally agree, but only at 10 roubles...

No need to trade all-inclusive futures.

 
JRandomTrader #:

Don't trade futures on an all-inclusive basis.

I like it :-)
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