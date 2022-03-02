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Has received the status "the qualified investor" (on transactions and a turnover) - directly in a personal office, some clicks of the mouse.
yes yes similar to Fima Otrytie and Tink
By the way, the commission for one contract futures example VTBR-3.22
yes yes similar to Fima Otrytie and Tink
By the way, the commission for one contract futures example VTBR-3.22
Opening - 0.10 per contract
Opening - 0.10 per contract
The real start commission is from 1 ruble or 2 rubles depending on the tariff, it is hard to imagine that they charge less than 20 thousand.
If from 5 million it is 0.1
Opening - 0.10 per contract
Not everyone has more than 5 lakh in their account.
There's https://www.finam.ru/profile/moex-akcii/vtb/export/, but the minutes are from 7 hours from 1 December 2021
Nah, there's a deeper story here, you just have to chop it up into smaller periods - I can't remember, a year at a time, I think, you can chop it up.
Opening - 0.10 per contract
By the way, yes, I totally agree, but only at 10 roubles...
By the way, yes, totally agree, but only at 10 roubles...
No need to trade all-inclusive futures.
Don't trade futures on an all-inclusive basis.