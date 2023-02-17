Experiment - page 143
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There you go, it's not that scary. I respect the courageous decision. We'll be watching with curiosity. Unless, of course, these are empty words and you show the forum members access to view your trade in real time.
I don't need a Nobel. I will earn modestly and that's it.
So we have to believe that you will earn, but no investment password or signal will be published? )
Who's on what, after all. You need a Nobel, I do not need it.
Did I say I wanted Nobel? Where did you get such a wild imagination? )
I shouldn't have praised you. You don't seem to be able to demonstrate real-time trading to the public after all.)
In essence, the theory that allows you to predict time series - has an infinite number of applications in all areas of science and technology.
Not only, and not even so much in financial markets.
But, for example, in the creation of armaments, and other similar applications. Defeat US warheads, build advanced missile defense systems, and stuff like that. Yes, that is the power of Guru Yusuf.
By the way, have you tried predicting the temperature graph? If it turns out that PNB predicts temperature better than modeling natural phenomena on a planet scale on supercomputers for billions of dollars, not just smells like a Nobel Prize, well physics itself will have to be revised... Schrodinger's cat will not get away with an uncertain state, the future will cease to be a mystery.
Did I say I wanted Nobel? Where did you get such a wild imagination? )
I shouldn't have praised you. You don't seem to be able to demonstrate real-time trading to the public after all.)
By the way, have you tried predicting a temperature graph? If it turns out that PNB predicts temperature better than simulating natural phenomena on a planet scale on supercomputers for billions of dollars, not only does it smell like a Nobel Prize, but physics itself will have to be revised... Schroedinger's cat will no longer escape an uncertain state, the future will cease to be a mystery.
AK, you?
? I don't understand the question.
... It's not just a Nobel Prize, but physics itself will have to be rethought... Schrödinger's cat won't get away with an uncertain state, the future will cease to be a mystery.
I'll answer you with a quote from Michio Kaku's Physics of the Impossible )