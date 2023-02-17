Experiment - page 180

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Mikhael1983:

With the number of pairs greater than 7-8 a long sideways movement on all pairs is practically impossible. Moreover, as you have noticed, on the real account lot sizes relative to the deposit have decreased several times, which has created a significant margin of safety.

You should not shout Vivat Vivat, but Circus Circus Circus
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
He is already pouring not bad, apparently the teacher has taught all the skills. But whether he gets a pension to replenish the account is another question

I have no doubt that after a while the system will be in profit, so I'm really enjoying Renat's frolicking.)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

"stock up on strength and wait quietly for the result"

ROTFL

Yes, colleague. Waiting quietly for the profit (s)

For some reason this phrase shocked and shocks some people to their core )

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You shouldn't be shouting Vivat Vivat, but Circus Circus Circus

I won't deny myself the pleasure of quoting you when the system catches a trend or two )

 

Has the backbone of forex been broken?

Now we can wait quietly for profits and preferably without losing orders!

 
Mikhael1983:

I won't deny myself the pleasure of quoting you when the system catches a trend or two )

If the NDP is including the future, then the answer should be clear on the "when" question, i.e. date and time!
No such time?
So forget this NDP like a bad dream.
 
Mikhael1983:

A system that has solved the main problem - unmistakable detection of the trend direction )


Hail to the PNB!

[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Hail to the PNB!

Vivat! Vivat Vivat!
Destroy any deposit in 24 hours!
 
Mikhael1983:

I won't deny myself the pleasure of quoting you when the system catches a trend or two)


Now the goal should be not to catch a couple of trends from two other men who have invested in the deposit. Otherwise they may not deny themselves the pleasure.

 
All kidding aside, I would be genuinely happy if someone could show a profit on the PNB.
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