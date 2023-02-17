Experiment - page 180
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With the number of pairs greater than 7-8 a long sideways movement on all pairs is practically impossible. Moreover, as you have noticed, on the real account lot sizes relative to the deposit have decreased several times, which has created a significant margin of safety.
He is already pouring not bad, apparently the teacher has taught all the skills. But whether he gets a pension to replenish the account is another question
I have no doubt that after a while the system will be in profit, so I'm really enjoying Renat's frolicking.)
"stock up on strength and wait quietly for the result"
ROTFL
Yes, colleague. Waiting quietly for the profit (s)
For some reason this phrase shocked and shocks some people to their core )
You shouldn't be shouting Vivat Vivat, but Circus Circus Circus
I won't deny myself the pleasure of quoting you when the system catches a trend or two )
Has the backbone of forex been broken?
Now we can wait quietly for profits and preferably without losing orders!
I won't deny myself the pleasure of quoting you when the system catches a trend or two )
A system that has solved the main problem - unmistakable detection of the trend direction )
Hail to the PNB!
Hail to the PNB!
I won't deny myself the pleasure of quoting you when the system catches a trend or two)
Now the goal should be not to catch a couple of trends from two other men who have invested in the deposit. Otherwise they may not deny themselves the pleasure.