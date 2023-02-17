Experiment - page 139
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Let's wait for the results of the real-world experiment and everything will become clearer.
This is a fact because, from another provider, everything is fine. Now I am logging in from a different provider. I'm also fine on other people's computers. The moderator says that they didn't ban me.
You're talking nonsense. There are cases where people have a dynamic ip and get banned. There have been a lot of threads.
After the fact. You won't deny that you are taking prices from the past, will you? And if there was a trend there (as you say three lines into one is a solid signal) that doesn't mean it will continue.
A month? And this is coming from someone who uses a sample of 300 daily bars.
PNB doesn't take into account small volatility
It takes everything into account, it changes the signal at every sneeze.
In fact, they react even to 1 tick, but, maliciously hold their prediction, and when to switch, one tick is enough.
You are writing nonsense. There are cases where people have a dynamic ip and get banned. There have been a lot of threads.
So I have a dynamic IP and got banned too. I'm not an expert in these matters.
In fact, they react even on 1 tick, but, maliciously hold their forecast and when to switch, one tick is enough.
Run a tester and watch the visual testing. I'm not just writing for fun. I have tested your NSP in so many ways and for so long, so I have the right to say that you don't understand the NSP and you still need to understand how it works.
Run the tester and watch the visual testing. I am not just writing for the sake of it. I have tested your NSP in so many ways and for so long, so I am entitled to say that you don't understand how the NSP works and you still need to understand how it works.
Maybe. Let's wait for the results on the real. Right now there are no signs of a drop in equity. Everything else is talk and speculation. You have to wait for at least a year, because this is the market, everything can be expected from it.
I see, a complete mess.
A long time ago I was doing time transference, by the way.)
One of my theories was something like this. I called it the theory of physically equivalent transactions. In the sense that moving average is lagged, but if it is moved back in time, by the value of lag, it would be an ideal non-lagging filter that is very easy to trade: if price is above the filter by some threshold - sell, if price is below (by the same threshold) - buy, with fixed TP and SL, and statistically there would be a guaranteed profit. But since the shifted SMA is not defined on a certain number of samples at the end of the chart, it is kind of impossible to trade. But if you look carefully - there is a possibility to sometimes open "physically equivalent" trades. That is, at the same prices that were in the past when the price was above (shifted) SMA, or below. And if a set of "physically equivalent" trades are somehow equally likely to be formed, then it is essentially a grail. But the reality is that it does not work - there are very few opportunities to open physically equivalent deals and their set is obviously somehow statistically shifted relative to the set of those deals that should have been opened if one knew the SMA readings in the right part of the chart. In essence - it was also a kind of PNB theory, the simplest physically meaningful idea that if you open at the same price with the same TP and SL as if you had opened in the past, and that trade had not yet died on those TP and SL until now, then you can open it now and consider it to have been opened in the past )
Total medley (c)
PNB EURUSD H1 sample 120 hours.
PNB EURUSD H1 sample 120 hours.