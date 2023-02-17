Experiment - page 137
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and you're selling signals from the demos???
What for? Would anyone in their right mind buy a signal from a demo? Idiots - yes, maybe they will, but is it nice to make money on the idiots?
Why? Would anyone in their right mind buy a signal from a demo? Idiots, yes, maybe they will, but is it nice to make money on idiots?
And whose crypto-signals managed to flicker on forum before demolition? Huh ?
Whose crypto-signals managed to flicker on the forum before the demolitions? Huh?
How do you understand "crypto" and how do you understand "demolitions"? Are you in your right mind? I have never sold a single signal.
It would be logical if:
1. the indicator gives clear signals not susceptible to doubt (and it sometimes jumps back and forth because of this there are a lot of extra inputs and of course outputs)
2) The indicator has two signal states, and the PNB has three options - when the lines line up in one row and when P1 is not equal to P2 and P3 selects one of the two positions.
A third line, called the "trader's line" takes the side of one of the lines. So, in fact, there are 2 lines in total, and when all the lines merge into one, it means either a firm SELL, as in the case of gold, silver, euro and others, or a firm BAY.
Mikhailov Yusuf Avtomatovich
OK, others, why don't you too, like a chameleon, know whose side you're on? One of my vicious opponents got to the point that, managed to get me banned from the forum, until 2025, without the knowledge of the moderators on one of my providers. Thankfully, the moderators themselves sorted it out and helped to unban me. Great is the power of hate!
I remember when I was a student a long time ago, I liked very much deriving expressions for the volume of a sphere in n-dimensional space (and the surface area of a sphere in n-dimensional space) from the simplest considerations, the simplest considerations naturally led to Euler integrals of the second kind (gamma functions).
Perhaps this is why I liked so much Sultonov's fundamental equation: P + H + B = 1
Therefore, as in all matters, nature has adopted exactly these functions as the simplest and most reliable. As they say, it is difficult to guess simple things, much less understand them. Michael has succeeded. We need to try to apply for a discovery application to reveal the valid patterns of prerlda.
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OK, others, why don't you too, like a chameleon, know whose side you're on? One of my vicious opponents got to the point where he managed to get me banned from the forum, until 2025, without the knowledge of the moderators on one of my ISPs. Thankfully, the moderators themselves sorted it out and helped to unban me. Great is the power of hate!
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Thank you. Seven more would like it )