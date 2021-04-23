how to put codes for oscillators - page 3
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Vladimir, thank you very much for your fast replies, but your EA posted 7 hours ago has already had 9 downloads, good for you ! but my EA is not downloading ... I made a copy of the messages but got 71 errors in your codes ... I'm in the financial industry myself and didn't know that Metatrader could have such problems ... Vladimir, do you see a way out of this situation ...
If you have problems: Please describe your steps one by one - did so-and-so, got a result so-and-so. I cannot yet imagine what you are doing.
so look - ;
1 ) step ...I make a copy of the codes you sent me.
2 ) step ... I open a window for a new EA on the platform
3) step paste your codes and click compile ... and gives me over fifty errors ....
so look - ;
1 ) step ...I make a copy of the codes you sent me.
2 ) step ... I open a window for a new EA on the platform
3) step paste your codes and click compile ... and gives me over fifty errors ....
so look - ;
1 ) step ...I make a copy of the codes you sent me.
2 ) step ... I open a window for a new EA on the platform
3) step paste your codes and click compile ... and gives me over fifty errors ....
Now all that's left is to show me exactly what code you insert (because a lot of codes have already been given in this thread) and what errors it gives out.
Now all that's left is to show which code you insert (because many codes have already been cited in this thread) and what errors it produces.
download this code ... and compile it as vladimir said ... it produces more than fifty errors and a couple of dozens of warnings
download this code ... and compile it like vladimir said ... ...it generates over fifty errors and a couple dozen warnings.
You read carefully: I showed this block of code (part of the code, a function) to explain the principle of formation of signals. That is, it's not the whole EA, but a small part of it.
Thanks so much .... I appreciate it I already said ... but in your profile - CodeBase - which by the way you have on your friends, there is nothing !
There is only one message recommending the need to register on the site, which I have had for a long time ... you can go and see for yourself ....
Maybe you mean something else ... but there is a direct link ...
there is another way - copy all code from this pagehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/viewcode/34464/246306/rsi_intrazone_trading_simple.mq5 and MetaEditor paste it into a new EA created
1. first create
2. Copy first EA name and paste it into new EA name
3. Now copy the whole code from the page and paste it into your new EA.
4. Click Compile
there is another way - copy all code from this pagehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/viewcode/34464/246306/rsi_intrazone_trading_simple.mq5 and MetaEditor paste it into a new created EA
I downloaded it thanks ... It's an EA with RSI... It's a good loser, by the way...
Gentlemen I was originally talking about Stochastic ... and how can you set the range in an already ready EA ... which was compiled by your own platform ... you as an experienced programmer can see this simple task for you ... once again I send you the code of the Expert Advisor
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