how to put codes for oscillators - page 3

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financion.comission:

Vladimir, thank you very much for your fast replies, but your EA posted 7 hours ago has already had 9 downloads, good for you ! but my EA is not downloading ... I made a copy of the messages but got 71 errors in your codes ... I'm in the financial industry myself and didn't know that Metatrader could have such problems ... Vladimir, do you see a way out of this situation ...

If you have a problem, describe your every move you have made, i.e. you have achieved something and you have got a result. I can't imagine what you are doing yet.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
If you have problems: Please describe your steps one by one - did so-and-so, got a result so-and-so. I cannot yet imagine what you are doing.

so look - ;

1 ) step ...I make a copy of the codes you sent me.

2 ) step ... I open a window for a new EA on the platform

3) step paste your codes and click compile ... and gives me over fifty errors ....

 
financion.comission:

so look - ;

1 ) step ...I make a copy of the codes you sent me.

2 ) step ... I open a window for a new EA on the platform

3) step paste your codes and click compile ... and gives me over fifty errors ....

I don't understand anything.
You need to go to CodeBase - click on the code - your browser will download the code - now click on the downloaded code and this code will open in the MetaEditor. All you have to do now is to compile it.
 
financion.comission:

so look - ;

1 ) step ...I make a copy of the codes you sent me.

2 ) step ... I open a window for a new EA on the platform

3) step paste your codes and click compile ... and gives me over fifty errors ....

Now all that's left is to show me exactly what code you insert (because a lot of codes have already been given in this thread) and what errors it gives out.

 
Ihor Herasko:

Now all that's left is to show which code you insert (because many codes have already been cited in this thread) and what errors it produces.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Search trading signals                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SearchTradingSignals(void)
  {
   if(m_prev_bars==m_last_deal_in) // on one bar - only one deal
      return(true);
   double rsi[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi,true);
   int start_pos=0,count=3;
   if(!iGetArray(handle_iRSI,0,start_pos,count,rsi))
      return(false);
   int size_need_position=ArraySize(SPosition);
//--- BUY Signal
   if(rsi[m_bar_current]>Inp_RSI_Level_Up)
     {
      if(!InpReverse)
        {
         ArrayResize(SPosition,size_need_position+1);
         SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type=POSITION_TYPE_BUY;
         if(InpPrintLog)
            Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal BUY");
         return(true);
        }
      else
        {
         ArrayResize(SPosition,size_need_position+1);
         SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type=POSITION_TYPE_SELL;
         if(InpPrintLog)
            Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal SELL");
         return(true);
        }
     }
//--- SELL Signal
   if(rsi[m_bar_current]<Inp_RSI_Level_Down)
     {
      if(!InpReverse)
        {
         ArrayResize(SPosition,size_need_position+1);
         SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type=POSITION_TYPE_SELL;
         if(InpPrintLog)
            Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal SELL");
         return(true);
        }
      else
        {
         ArrayResize(SPosition,size_need_position+1);
         SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type=POSITION_TYPE_BUY;
         if(InpPrintLog)
            Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal BUY");
         return(true);
        }
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }

download this code ... and compile it as vladimir said ... it produces more than fifty errors and a couple of dozens of warnings

 
financion.comission:

download this code ... and compile it like vladimir said ... ...it generates over fifty errors and a couple dozen warnings.

Please read carefully: I showed you this block of code (part of the code, a function) to explain the principle of signal formation. That is, this is not the whole EA, but a small part of it.

You should finally go to Kodobase and download the Expert Advisor. We made an EA for you - you just need to download and compile it!

 
Vladimir Karputov:
You read carefully: I showed this block of code (part of the code, a function) to explain the principle of formation of signals. That is, it's not the whole EA, but a small part of it.

You finally have to go to kodobase and download the Expert Advisor. We made an EA for you - you just need to download and compile it!

Example code:RSI intrazone tradin


Thanks so much .... I appreciate it I already said ... but in your profile - CodeBase - which by the way you have on your friends, there is nothing !

There is only one message recommending the need to register on the site, which I have had for a long time ... you can go and see for yourself ....


Maybe you mean something else ... but there is a direct link ...

[Deleted]  

there is another way - copy all code from this pagehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/viewcode/34464/246306/rsi_intrazone_trading_simple.mq5 and MetaEditor paste it into a new EA created

1. first create

Photo by

2. Copy first EA name and paste it into new EA name

Snapshot1

3. Now copy the whole code from the page and paste it into your new EA.

Snapshot2

4. Click Compile

Snapshot3

 
SanAlex:
there is another way - copy all code from this pagehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/viewcode/34464/246306/rsi_intrazone_trading_simple.mq5 and MetaEditor paste it into a new created EA

I downloaded it thanks ... It's an EA with RSI... It's a good loser, by the way...

Gentlemen I was originally talking about Stochastic ... and how can you set the range in an already ready EA ... which was compiled by your own platform ... you as an experienced programmer can see this simple task for you ... once again I send you the code of the Expert Advisor

//

Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
Открой новые возможности в MetaTrader 5 с сообществом и сервисами MQL5
  • 2021.04.21
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: язык торговых стратегий для MetaTrader 5, позволяет писать собственные торговые роботы, технические индикаторы, скрипты и библиотеки функций
 
it's not possible ?
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