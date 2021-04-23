how to put codes for oscillators - page 8

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SanAlex:

with these pound-for-pound settings for this year.


I'm happy for him that he's working relatively well... but I can't get it to work... is it my fault ? please compare it to the source code you have...

 
financion.comission:

There! That's great! You got the code right.

Sorry, I'm turning off my PC, I'll give you a hint tomorrow if there's anything else.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

There! That's great! You got the code right.

Sorry, I'm turning off my PC, I'll give you a hint tomorrow if there's anything else.

Thank you both for your work... we'll continue tomorrow ... Good night ... When all is done - you will get a salary increment for working in difficult conditions, just like the miners!!!

[Deleted]  
financion.comission:

I'm happy for him that he works relatively well ... but it's not working for me ... is it my fault ? please compare with the sources you have ...

Look at image where I showed you where to copy the folder with the files - if you've already installed the code that I renamed, it should already work for you.

buckshot

  
возможно с помощью скайпа мы завтра закончим наши терзания !!
 
financion.comission:
When I put a Stochastic in my EA and set its parameters, it works of course when crossing its lines, but the problem is, I don't know how to make it buy only when it's oversold ( 20 ) and sell when it's overbought ( 80 ) . Vladimir please help me - where and how I need to set the data for this function... I would be grateful to you !!!

8 pages of ping pong, you are very patient)

Vladimir has already posted a stochastic EA, with stops, with levels, with test results, why reinvent the wheel)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20881

EA Stochastic
EA Stochastic
  • www.mql5.com
Торговля по индикатору iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, Stochastic). Отключаемые уровни стоп лосс и тейк профит, трейлинг позиции.
 
VVT:

8 pages of ping pong, you are very patient)

Vladimir has already posted a stochastic EA, with stops, with levels, with test results, why reinvent the wheel)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20881

Thanks Sergei, I will have a look ...

 
VVT:

8 pages of ping pong, you are very patient)

Vladimir already posted a stochastic EA, with stops, with levels, with test results, why reinvent the wheel)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20881

Good morning ... I had a look at your EA file, which was recommended by your colleague ... I found two errors ... I will tell you about them now


INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean , on line 261 column 20 .

INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean, on line 267, column 17.

please check it out ...

 
financion.comission:

Good morning Vladimir ... I looked through your EA file which was recommended by your colleague ... I found two errors there ... I will write them to you now -


INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean , on line 261 column 20 .

INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean, on line 267, column 17.

please check it out ...

Lies and provocation :).

You were given a link to the Russian part of kodobase (in ru part is version 1.001), but you downloaded version 1.000 from the ENGLISH part of kodobase. Also remember: each code has a special topic for discussion and it is in the special topic to ask questions on the code.

[Deleted]  
financion.comission:

Good morning Vladimir ... I looked through your EA file which was recommended by your colleague ... I found two errors there ... I will write them to you now -


INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean , on line 261 column 20 .

INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean, on line 267, column 17.

please check it out ...

no errors ...

EA Stochastic

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