how to put codes for oscillators - page 8
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I'm happy for him that he's working relatively well... but I can't get it to work... is it my fault ? please compare it to the source code you have...
There! That's great! You got the code right.
Sorry, I'm turning off my PC, I'll give you a hint tomorrow if there's anything else.
There! That's great! You got the code right.
Sorry, I'm turning off my PC, I'll give you a hint tomorrow if there's anything else.
Thank you both for your work... we'll continue tomorrow ... Good night ... When all is done - you will get a salary increment for working in difficult conditions, just like the miners!!!
I'm happy for him that he works relatively well ... but it's not working for me ... is it my fault ? please compare with the sources you have ...
Look at image#62 where I showed you where to copy the folder with the files - if you've already installed the code that I renamed, it should already work for you.
When I put a Stochastic in my EA and set its parameters, it works of course when crossing its lines, but the problem is, I don't know how to make it buy only when it's oversold ( 20 ) and sell when it's overbought ( 80 ) . Vladimir please help me - where and how I need to set the data for this function... I would be grateful to you !!!
8 pages of ping pong, you are very patient)
Vladimir has already posted a stochastic EA, with stops, with levels, with test results, why reinvent the wheel)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20881
8 pages of ping pong, you are very patient)
Vladimir has already posted a stochastic EA, with stops, with levels, with test results, why reinvent the wheel)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20881
Thanks Sergei, I will have a look ...
8 pages of ping pong, you are very patient)
Vladimir already posted a stochastic EA, with stops, with levels, with test results, why reinvent the wheel)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20881
Good morning ... I had a look at your EA file, which was recommended by your colleague ... I found two errors ... I will tell you about them now
INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean , on line 261 column 20 .
INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean, on line 267, column 17.
please check it out ...
Good morning Vladimir ... I looked through your EA file which was recommended by your colleague ... I found two errors there ... I will write them to you now -
INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean , on line 261 column 20 .
INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean, on line 267, column 17.
please check it out ...
Lies and provocation :).
You were given a link to the Russian part of kodobase (in ru part is version 1.001), but you downloaded version 1.000 from the ENGLISH part of kodobase. Also remember: each code has a special topic for discussion and it is in the special topic to ask questions on the code.
Good morning Vladimir ... I looked through your EA file which was recommended by your colleague ... I found two errors there ... I will write them to you now -
INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean , on line 261 column 20 .
INIT_FAILED - expression not boolean, on line 267, column 17.
please check it out ...
no errors ...