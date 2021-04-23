how to put codes for oscillators - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Falsehood and provocation :).
You were given a link to the Russian part of kodobase (the ru part contains version 1.001), but for some reason you downloaded version 1.000 from the ENGLISH part of the kodobase. Also remember: each code has a special thread for discussion and it is in the special thread questions on the code.
please clarify ... i clicked on the link again there is only one version ... or are you just kidding ?
added levels
from levels of 50 - 50 euros\bucks 30 minutes this year
Today I spent the whole day studying how to create an Expert Advisor using the MQL5 Wizard.https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/367
Interesting stuff
By the way, you can write your own trading signals module for Wizard MQL5. Example:SignalMAAboveBelow 3(this is true for Moving Average), but you can write your own trading signal module for each indicator.
Thank you! for the link
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
Your tradingsignalsmodule- Thank you!
It took me half a day to gauge the standard class - it's not a bad class and it's also an expert
-----------------------
I have to install this file here MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\
then create an Expert Advisor using this
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
after the file is installed into the folder - reload the MetaEditor