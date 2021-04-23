how to put codes for oscillators - page 7
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You are not inserting the code correctly in the forum. Please insert the code correctly:
Insert the code correctly: when you are editing a post, press the button andyou will be promptedto insert your code in the window that will appear. Or you can paste your code using the
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Vladimir when downloading from zip folder 777 the information filled in the new EA by itself ... I only had to delete the old EA 777 as told and press the compile button ... no need to insert anything ... Sorry but it's not my fault ...
Let's try again - I renamed the folder and the Expert Advisor
Copy it here
You are not inserting the code correctly in the forum. Please insert the code correctly:
Insert the code correctly: when you are editing a post, press the button andyou will be promptedto insert your code in the window that will appear. Or you can paste your code using the button
I did as you said ... through these buttons ... Vladimir the point is that compiler gives out a bunch of errors ... that's the problem ...
I did as you said ... through these buttons ... vladimir the point is that the compiler gives a lot of errors ... that's the problem ...
What does the compiler have to do with it, if the point is that for almost ten pages you have been persistently INPUTING the code IN THE WRONG WAY.
Insert the code correctly: at the time of editing the post, click , in the window that appears,insert your code. Or you can use the button to attach the code.
Let's try again - I renamed the folder and the expert
Copy here
San alex - I'm filling automatically in the new EA on the basis of the data you sent me ... I do not interfere in any way ... and my computer is new 10 Windows 64 bit ... Sorry but I got 16 errors and one warning ... how do I get you to see it for yourself ...
San alex - I fill in automatically in a new EA based on the data you send me ... I do not interfere in any way ... and my computer is new 10 Windows 64 bit ... sorry i got 16 errors and one warning ... how do i get you to see it for yourself ...
Skype has the ability to show the desktop ...
Let's try again - I renamed the folder and the expert
Copy here
Skype has an option to show the desktop ...
I haven't changed anything here !!!!
with these pound/$$ settings - for this year - 30 minutes
Skype has an option to show the desktop ...
I mean the codes you sent correctly like you said...