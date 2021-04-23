how to put codes for oscillators - page 5
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I downloaded it thanks ... It's an EA with RSI... ...by the way, it's a good drain......
Get the code right -
Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems & Strategy Tests
i need a trade to be opened at every new bar i need a buy if the previous bar is up or sell if i am down
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.23 16:08
You have to put the code correctly -
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MQL5.community - User Manual
The button is intended to insert the source code into the message text. An empty window will appear, in which you should paste the code and then press the Insert button. To cancel the code insertion you should press the Cancel button.
Yes, there's a pond of them: Freelancers.
they write from the beginning ... I need some advice on how to change the parameters of a ready-made Expert Advisor?
This is a ready-made advisor. There is no "generate" or "template".
The direct block that is responsible for the formation of a trading signal is theSearchTradingSignals function.
It obtains indicator data from the last three bars and compares the zone in which the indicator is located.
Vladimir, are you there ?
vladimir are you here ?
Is that ok for you ? below 20 in BUY above 80 in SELL
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copy folder 777 into EA
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This is your code - If you had inserted the code correctly - then the code would have been nicer - but the whole code is on a line
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in your code changes here
defaults to 30 minutes euros/bucks
vladimir are you here?
No.
the default setting is 30 minutes euros/bucks.
Thank you very much... I'll take a look now.