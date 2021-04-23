how to put codes for oscillators - page 5

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financion.comission:

I downloaded it thanks ... It's an EA with RSI... ...by the way, it's a good drain...

...

Get the code right -

Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems & Strategy Tests

i need a trade to be opened at every new bar i need a buy if the previous bar is up or sell if i am down

Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.23 16:08

You have to put the code correctly -

----------------

MQL5.community - User Manual

The button Source code is intended to insert the source code into the message text. An empty window will appear, in which you should paste the code and then press the Insert button. To cancel the code insertion you should press the Cancel button.


 
there is nothing you can do with a stochastic? is there anyone who knows how to do it?
 
Ihor Herasko:

Yes, there's a pond of them: Freelancers.

they write from the beginning ... I need some advice on how to change the parameters of a ready-made Expert Advisor?

 
Is there anyone here who reads what I write?
 
Vladimir Karputov:

This is a ready-made advisor. There is no "generate" or "template".

The direct block that is responsible for the formation of a trading signal is theSearchTradingSignals function.

It obtains indicator data from the last three bars and compares the zone in which the indicator is located.

Vladimir, are you there ?

[Deleted]  
financion.comission:

vladimir are you here ?

Is that ok for you ? below 20 in BUY above 80 in SELL

Photo by

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copy folder 777 into EA

Shot777

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This is your code - If you had inserted the code correctly - then the code would have been nicer - but the whole code is on a line

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in your code changes here

//--- Creating filter CSignalStoch
   CCP_Stoch *filter0=new CCP_Stoch;
   if(filter0==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter0");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   signal.AddFilter(filter0);
//--- Set filter parameters
   filter0.StochPeriodK(Signal_Stoch_PeriodK);
   filter0.StochPeriodD(Signal_Stoch_PeriodD);
   filter0.StochPeriodSlow(Signal_Stoch_PeriodSlow);
   filter0.StochApplied(Signal_Stoch_Applied);
   filter0.Weight(Signal_Stoch_Weight);
//--- Creation of trailing object
Files:
777.zip  8 kb
[Deleted]  

defaults to 30 minutes euros/bucks

Shot 30 min.

 
financion.comission:

vladimir are you here?

No.

 
SanAlex:

the default setting is 30 minutes euros/bucks.


Thank you very much... I'll take a look now.

 
By the way, the MQL Wizard for Stochastic uses these signals:
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Модули стратегий / Модули торговых сигналов / Сигналы осциллятора Stochastic
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Модули стратегий / Модули торговых сигналов / Сигналы осциллятора Stochastic
  • www.mql5.com
Сигналы осциллятора Stochastic - Модули торговых сигналов - Модули стратегий - Стандартная библиотека - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
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