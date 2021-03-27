Is there any profit in forex? - page 4
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The reliability of a system assembled from unreliable parts deteriorates many times over.
Nevertheless, boosting sometimes works. Sometimes the way the parts are joined is also important - both soft graphite and hard diamond are made of carbon atoms.
The problem of optimising a portfolio of systems is usually solved for a set in which each system is initially profitable in order to maximise the recovery factor.
For a portfolio where there are no profitable systems the problem does not make sense.
The first sentence is simplified and idealized. More precisely, portfolio optimization only makes sense when there are profitable systems.
It's not correct to consider the set of TS of the League as a portfolio for optimization without preliminary study.
I see it as a set of raw data, which is difficult to structure and analyze. But if you intuitively manage not to lose, then you can assume that there are rules of choice for a profitable portfolio.
I searched on the Internet for a couple of years for Expert Advisors that would make some kind of profit. I have not found any. I have not found any. I have read no less than a hundred articles about top strategies with about 100% win rate.
On H4 there are more profits.
You need intraday trading. Best on M1
Exactly. Almost lost everything in six months. And I've been making up for it for eight years now; I haven't lost a penny, but I haven't withdrawn a penny either...
I searched for Expert Advisors on the Internet for a couple of years that would make some profit. I did not find any. For obvious reasons Martingale is not taken into account. I have read no less than a hundred articles about top strategies with about 100% win rate.
I don't understand people looking for hard ways).
If you want to switch between strategies, buy several. Any top will sell you its strategy, because what works today is obsolete and will not work tomorrow, and tomorrow it cannot be sold! Why reinvent the wheel? There is also an answer if there are strategies that make profit over the long term)
Using Georges as an example.
He is looking for a sacred way to switch between strategies that will take his deposit to the sky and which does not exist, because see above.
The trick is that with normal TS any adequate switching system will work well (plus\minus), and vice versa.
Correction.
I'm looking for a way to switch between normal strategies that have been tested on history, and have a good demo history. Agree, the probability that the system will still work in profit for some time is higher if it has a good demo history, and it cannot be called "bad" in any way.
If you want to switch between strategies, buy several. Any top will sell you their strategy, because what works today is outdated and will not work tomorrow, and tomorrow it cannot be sold! They say there is an answer if there is a strategy that makes profit over the long term.)
A-ha-ha.
Why choose and use something that won't work?
There is also an answer to whether or not there are strategies that make a profit over the long term.)
"There" is not and will not be such an answer in principle. :))))
Correction.
I'm looking for a way to switch between normal strategies that have been tested on history, and have a good demo history. Agree, the probability that the system will still work in profit for some time is higher if it has a good demo history, and it cannot be called "bad" in any way. My advice.
How to find a good strategy. What a way. There is a simple way. Take any strategy and increase the risk per transaction by 100 times. The strategy that will last longer and is profitable. And the rest is rubbish. And better yet, increase the risks by 200 times. 99.9999999 strategies will not last a day. Or in simple terms, to check the strategy, working lot should exceed funds by 2-5 times. The rest is rubbish.
I would love to see unrestrained profits on the forex market...
I do not sleep day or night - all the time I am thinking about profit.
At the factory they began to scold me for thinking too much and not working...
Help me, good people! Tell me - how to make a profit from the terminal easily and reliably? I am begging you.