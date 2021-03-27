Is there any profit in forex? - page 5
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I would love to see unrestrained profits on the forex market...
I do not sleep day or night - all the time I am thinking about profit.
At the factory they began to scold me for thinking too much and not working...
Help me, good people! Tell me - how to make a profit from the terminal easily and reliably? I beg you very much.
You are right to scold. You have to turn a nut at the factory, not dream about it.
Sometimes you need a good chance to make a profit, my most profitable short trade is on USD/RUB, trade on H1-it's the only option for trading, my personal opinion. PS don't trade on usd rb)
I would love to see unrestrained profits on the forex market...
I do not sleep day or night - all the time I am thinking about profit.
At the factory they began to scold me for thinking too much and not working...
Help me, good people! Tell me - how to make a profit from the terminal easily and reliably? I'm asking you very nicely.
Good day, Alexander_K!
Probably like this:
(see attachment)
P.S. At least I got what it says. So far I've got it).
About forex I am not sure, but trading itself, most likely, can bring profit. Exactly trading is active. But it's too early for me to say for sure.
P.P.S. Earlier I wrote, I repeat: those who earn, mostly bitch (not necessarily, but like almost always).
So, themselves need to go into everything and make their own conclusions and develop their approaches to profit. If you can't get away from this field))
I would love to see unrestrained profits on the forex market...
I do not sleep day or night - all the time I am thinking about profit.
At the factory they began to scold me for thinking too much and not working...
Help me, good people! Tell me - how to make a profit from the terminal easily and reliably? Very much I beg you.
Sell the terminal :)
Good day, Alexander_K!
P.P.S. I wrote earlier, and I'll repeat: those who make money are mostly bitching (not necessarily, but it seems almost always).
So, your own need to go into everything and make their own conclusions and develop their approaches to profit. If you can't get away from this field))
Just imagine that you have found a grail. you haven't slept all night long, you have been scrutinizing charts tick by tick. all your thoughts were overexploring those conclusions that kill your deposit with one mistake. taking erroneous grails as proper, you drained several real quid that you earned at the factory. finally, mischief and understanding came. You start to earn and leave the factory. And then a player appears who has never lost a single dollar, who has never spent nights analyzing ticks, but asks you to share your grail. - i think it's the same as if he just asked you for money. you make money without effort ...
PPSS. During years of analysis, I have learned that what works for one person may not work for a thousand people and that what works for a thousand people may not work for one person.
I would love to see unrestrained profits on the forex market...
I do not sleep day or night - all the time I am thinking about profit.
At the factory they began to scold me for thinking too much and not working...
Help me, good people! Tell me - how to make a profit from the terminal easily and reliably? I am begging you.
How to find a good strategy. You've got to be kidding me. There is a simple way. Take any strategy and increase the risk of a deal by 100 times. The strategy that will last longer is profitable. And the rest is rubbish. And better yet, increase the risks by 200 times. 99.9999999 strategies will not last a day. Or in simple terms, to check the strategy, working lot should exceed funds by 2-5 times. This is when testing for strength. The rest is rubbish.
According to this method, ALL strategies are rubbish. And you cannot trade at all.
On the subject, there are certainly profits to be made in forex. As long as the rates are changing. But if they were to become constant, they would not. However, for some reason the question posed in the subject is perceived as a different one: how to make it.
Let me rephrase the question: where is the profit in Forex? It is possible to say something more definite - the maximum profit is concentrated at fluctuations of 2 spreads. I have previously posted this conclusion here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/193378/page16#comment_5116118, but the regularity underlying estimations (the square root law, ZKC) has not been theoretically justified. I referred to my own and other people's experience (Katya Savkina's Corridors from the 1st "B"), now there is an opportunity to provide a theoretical basis for ZKC. Again on information related to school children. Here https://www.lektorium.tv/le cture/13174 you can see a lecture by a famous mathematician* for schoolchildren where WCC is derived directly from the 50/50 rule without any additional restrictions.
This explains the amazing breadth of applicability of WCC in a wide variety of areas, including the development of ocean ridges.
*Stanislav Smirnov is the winner of the world's most prestigious Fields Prize in Mathematics 2010.
PS. I can't resist giving a proof. Almost a flip of a coin. At each step the rate (50/50) either increases by 1 or decreases by 1. Its value at step n, Kn=K0+dK1+dK2+dK3+...+dKn, differs from the initial K0 by the sum dKi. Expectation of the shift [Kn-K0] is zero as the sum of expectations of each dKi that have probability 50% and independently of other dKi are +1 or -1, i.e. have zero expectation. Let's calculate the expectation of the shift square [(Kn-K0)^2] =[(dK1+dK2+dK3+...+dKn)^2] = [dK1^2+2*dK1*dK2+dK2^2+...]. This sum includes the squares of dKi^2 and their paired products. The expectation of each pairwise product is zero. That leaves the squares of exactly n pieces. Expectation [(Kn-K0)^2] =n, that is, in n steps the course is shifted by the value the modulus of which is proportional to the root of n. This is EQC. That is, in terms of forex where |Kn-K0| characterizes profit or loss, profit from a trade is proportional to the square root of time (or to the number of ticks or other unit of the number of steps). Naturally, on only average, for a large number of trades.