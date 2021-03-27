Is there any profit in forex? - page 15

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

P.S. Also, it's an interesting way to get personal money.

Got $ 100 with working off 75 lots, completed the condition in less than 4 days, withdrawal 100


Option)

Also, you can reg in rebate service (choose where the rebate "markup" is more profitable).

For 75 lots (which is quite a lot for $100), you can get many times more than $100.

Files:
rebate.png  9 kb
 
trading_bro:

Option)

Alternatively, you can register with a rebate service (choose where the rebate "mark-up" is more profitable).

For 75 lots (which is quite a lot for $100), you can get many times more than $100.

Agreed, this is a screenshot from rebates


 
Of course, or, of course, all of them ))))
 
webgopnik I have no money for real, so there is nothing to show. You have to give me the money - I will show you. But what difference does it make - I am showing a demo.

Looked at your signals:

average profitability -66% MINUS!!! so what kind of investment are we talking about?

 
webgopnik I don't have $100 - I already said that. And I don't need $100, I need 100 thousand roubles.

Yes, the loan has to be closed. But how does it come to begging for money on a forum? And by putting up a lopsided face and plum signals!!!! Go see a psychiatrist.

 
Konstantin Erin:

Looked at your signals:

average profitability -66% MINUS!!! so what investment are we talking about?

It was +120% and +750%

 
webgopnik:

It was +120% and +750%.

Vasil Ivanovich and Petka come out of the casino: Petka is naked and Vasil Ivanovich is wearing only pants.

-"What I respect you for, Vasily Ivanovich," says Petka, "is your ability to stop in time!


And I think you'll even respect Petka...

 
webgopnik It was +120% and +750%

It was, but it's gone, chickens are counted in the fall.

 
webgopnik:

What does this have to do with trading, which, by the way, I am an ace at, and financial health? I am offering you an income - bring me investors and 5% of the profits to you.

I already wanted to give this ace of commerce 100 tr, I thought he needed it for trading. But he wants to improve his financial situation and pay off a loan...
 
Konstantin Erin:
I already wanted to give this trading ace 100tr, I thought he needed it for trading. But he wants to improve his financial situation and pay off the loan...

Where'd you get 100 grand? You're a pauper.

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