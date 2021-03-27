Is there any profit in forex? - page 15
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P.S. Also, it's an interesting way to get personal money.
Got $ 100 with working off 75 lots, completed the condition in less than 4 days, withdrawal 100
Option)
Also, you can reg in rebate service (choose where the rebate "markup" is more profitable).
For 75 lots (which is quite a lot for $100), you can get many times more than $100.
Option)
Alternatively, you can register with a rebate service (choose where the rebate "mark-up" is more profitable).
For 75 lots (which is quite a lot for $100), you can get many times more than $100.
Agreed, this is a screenshot from rebates
Looked at your signals:
average profitability -66% MINUS!!! so what kind of investment are we talking about?
Yes, the loan has to be closed. But how does it come to begging for money on a forum? And by putting up a lopsided face and plum signals!!!! Go see a psychiatrist.
Looked at your signals:
average profitability -66% MINUS!!! so what investment are we talking about?
It was +120% and +750%
It was +120% and +750%.
Vasil Ivanovich and Petka come out of the casino: Petka is naked and Vasil Ivanovich is wearing only pants.
-"What I respect you for, Vasily Ivanovich," says Petka, "is your ability to stop in time!
And I think you'll even respect Petka...
It was, but it's gone, chickens are counted in the fall.
What does this have to do with trading, which, by the way, I am an ace at, and financial health? I am offering you an income - bring me investors and 5% of the profits to you.
I already wanted to give this trading ace 100tr, I thought he needed it for trading. But he wants to improve his financial situation and pay off the loan...
Where'd you get 100 grand? You're a pauper.