Market sentiment index - page 5
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Apparently, the market is waking up from a deep depression and has marked a reversal:
Don't confuse your depression with the market
Don't confuse your depression with the market
You're spewing negativity. Where do you get so much anger from? Have you tried to find out the general mood of the market or, do you know who has been doing it and how?
You're spewing negativity. Where do you get so much anger from? Have you tried to find out the general mood of the market or, do you know who did it and how?
He's a hedgehog, so he's prickly).
It is only today that the market has become ascendant, I don't know what that has to do with:
It turns out that, in general, the market has enormous inertia and changes are very slow. Predominantly, general silence reigns on the background of a storm on individual instruments out of all 34 instruments I have covered in the trade.
Trading all the major instruments is very different from trading a limited number of instruments:
For example, organising trading with 34 instruments at once has shown that, the market shows a very different character, namely, the market is actually a very inertial system, trends occur very rarely. The market develops slowly, despite the fact that some instruments show intensive growth or decline. Unfortunately, this aspect is poorly studied, at least I haven't found it in history.
Trading all the major instruments is very different from trading a limited number of instruments:
For example, organising trading with 34 instruments at once has shown that, the market shows a very different character, namely, the market is actually a very inertial system, trends occur very rarely. The market develops slowly, despite the fact that some instruments show intensive growth or decline. Unfortunately, this aspect is poorly studied, at least I haven't found it in the history.
What haven't I found in the history? How to build multi-currency custom indices? It's been a long 'studied' question.
Only they are as useful as the whole"market theory" - 0
What didn't you find in the story? How to build multi-currency custom indices? It's been a long time "studied" question.
But they are as useful as the whole"market theory" - 0.
Please indicate where and by whom the issue of trading all the major instruments has been studied at once. I have 34 of them, including gold and silver. With such a pessimistic attitude, you will never see any use.
There is no need to study the questionof "trading all the major symbols at once" - you just take it and trade. Naturally, no normal person will suffer from such nonsense, because the real deposit will not be enough.
Why is $10 enough for me, so far? Moreover, the maximum deposit load does not exceed 13.5% with a maximum drawdown of 47%.
Simply, you have not dealt withthe "question of "trading all the major instruments at once" and are not familiar with this process. Believe me, it is a completely different trading world! Everything changes, but, in general, the market does not move, showing super-inertia! The market is now moving against the major currencies in a downtrend.
Why is $10 enough for me, so far? Moreover, the maximum deposit load does not exceed 13.5% with a maximum drawdown of 47%.
Simply, you have not dealt withthe "Question of "trading all the major instruments at once" and are not familiar with the process. Believe me, it is a completely different trading world! Everything changes, but, in general, the market does not move, showing super-inertia! Right now the market is moving against the major currencies in a downtrend.
What do you mean "for now"? You are opening positions in 34 assets at the same time?