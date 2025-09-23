Market sentiment index - page 4
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The first graph is on the daytime schedule.
Then, explain the meaning of all three lines, please.
By the way, it's figures like this:
Commonly referred to as "hysteresis", some people manage to build the Grail.
The Eye of Sauron, not otherwise😂
The index continues to fall:
The index continues to fall:
Down by half a sixth
By the way, it's figures like this:
Commonly referred to as "hysteresis," some people manage to build the Grail.
Since this post, I've been torturing the tester.
In short
the grail is a cup indicator with hysteresis elements, really
.
Still, events are unfolding according to your scenario https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/364483#comment_21356464:
By the way, it's figures like this:
Commonly referred to as "hysteresis," some people manage to build the Grail.
Delete your message immediately!
Delete your message immediately!
Too late. The mystery of the grail is now available to the masses.
Apparently, the market is waking up from a deep depression and has marked a reversal: