Market sentiment index - page 4

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It's a joke, you have to smile at this point. No more ;)
 
Mislaid:

The first graph is on the daytime schedule.

Then, explain the meaning of all three lines, please.

 
Alexander_K:

By the way, it's figures like this:

Commonly referred to as "hysteresis", some people manage to build the Grail.

The Eye of Sauron, no less😂
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
The Eye of Sauron, not otherwise😂

The index continues to fall:


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The index continues to fall:


Down by half a sixth

 
Alexander_K:

By the way, it's figures like this:

Commonly referred to as "hysteresis," some people manage to build the Grail.

Since this post, I've been torturing the tester.

In short

the grail is a cup indicator with hysteresis elements, really

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

.

Still, events are unfolding according to your scenario https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/364483#comment_21356464:


Индекс настроения рынка
Индекс настроения рынка
  • 2021.03.08
  • www.mql5.com
Под индексом настроения рынка я понимаю отношение первоначального депозита к текущим средствам в условиях одновременной торговли на всех, доступных...
 
Alexander_K:

By the way, it's figures like this:

Commonly referred to as "hysteresis," some people manage to build the Grail.

Delete your message immediately!

 
transcendreamer:

Delete your message immediately!

Too late. The mystery of the grail is now available to the masses.

 

Apparently, the market is waking up from a deep depression and has marked a reversal:


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