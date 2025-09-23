Market sentiment index
Deposit is a constant, you can discard it. In essence you are observing a summary chart in relation to invested direction and volume, i.e. the change in profit, well or your sta... I've said it before that there is no more useful indicator.
About putting down the deposit is a moot point, you need to think about it. Otherwise, I agree. Here's how the market index recovers in 24 hours:
Deposit dumping, for now, is postponed, claims the P triad PNB function https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109:
About putting down the deposit is a moot point, you need to think about it. Otherwise, I agree. Here's how the market index recovers in 24 hours:
Deposit shedding, for now, is postponed, claims the P triad PNB function https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109:
Index recovery continues:
By market sentiment index I mean the ratio of initial deposit to current funds under conditions of simultaneous trading in all, available, currency pairs, including gold and silver. Here are the index values for the period from the 24th of February till the 08th of March trading results for 34 instruments, including gold and silver:
1. In this interpretation, does decrease of the index mean the increase of the equity?
2. What does it mean to trade in either direction with any frequency of trades? Or only longs? Or what else?
1. in this interpretation - does a decrease in the index mean an increase in equity?
2. What does it mean to trade - in either direction with any frequency of trades? Or only longs? Or what else?
1. should be understood as - Ratio of current funds to initial funds;
2. Normal trading with buy and/or sell, according to market situation.
1. should be understood as - The ratio of current funds to initial funds;
2. Normal trading with buy and/or sell, according to the market situation.
Then it turns out it is simply a measure of the drawdown you set as the maximum possible to stop trading by the strategy (portfolio).
Why make up new names? :)
Then it turns out it is simply a measure of the drawdown you have set as the maximum possible to stop the strategy (portfolio) from trading.
Why make up new names? :)
You are right, if I trade more than one instrument. I trade almost all Forex instruments, 34 out of 47, including Gold and Silver. Therefore, I implied that the drawdown indicator is exactly the market sentiment index. However, I don't insist, it's up to whoever likes it.
There seems to be a balance of interests in the market as a result of simultaneous trading on 34 instruments: It seems that the market is not moving anywhere in anticipation of important news or events.
.
.
And the market, amicably, moved upwards, apparently something important happened and the index rose from 0.64411 to 0.67569 by 5% and continues to rise:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
By market sentiment index I mean the ratio of initial deposit to current funds under conditions of simultaneous trading in all, available, currency pairs, including gold and silver. Here are the index values for the period from the 24th of February till the 08th of March trading results for 34 instruments, including gold and silver:
We can see that the index is decreasing during the period from the 24th to the 27th of February, and then it has an uptrend up to the 27th of February. Up to the 05th of March the index decreases again, and since the 08th of March there is an attempt of growth of the index and it fluctuates around the value 0.5. So far, I do not make any conclusions. Time will show how this information can be used. Calculations show that if the market sentiment does not change, the adopted TS will lead to a total loss of the deposit:
Apparently, we need to change our trading tactics. Let's wait for some time and hope for changes in the index and if it does not change, then, stop trading.