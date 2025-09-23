Market sentiment index - page 3
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Explain, please.
I just counted the result of trading your pairs with the minimum lot. You were trending the other day. Almost five months.
Now we are going into consolidation. We need to change the basket. A hard reversal on the clock shows that the banquet is not going to happen next.
from the point of view of the day, today is a textbook flat... just like a tittle-tattle ;-)
The same can be calculated from the opening moments (from arbitrary points). If one is lazy to count or all efforts are concentrated in a factory, one can draw a diagonal at
. If one closes losses in the flat (in the middle), and profits only outside,
then any series of trades becomes profitable - the question is only in time and MM.
Then one must use one's brain to avoid waiting, creating series and falling into complex percentages of non-profits.
By the way, on figures like this:
some people call it "hysteresis," some people manage to build the Grail.
By the way, it's figures like this:
Commonly referred to as "hysteresis," some people manage to build the Grail.
Yeah, if you understand what kind of yield you can get from a hysteresis.
not a grail yet, but it's a good place to start.
I just counted the result of trading your pairs with the minimum lot. You were trending the other day. Almost five months.
Now we're going into consolidation. We need to change the basket. A hard reversal on the clock shows that the banquet is not going to happen next.
I trade on the daily, I'm not interested in the hourlies yet. Count on your methodology, on the daily, please.
By the way, it's figures like this:
called "hysteresis", some people manage to build the Grail.
figure in common parlance :-)
I trade on the daily, I'm not interested in the hourlies yet. Please calculate, using your methodology, on the daily chart.
The first chart is on the daily chart.
commonly referred to as "hysteresis"
abyr, abyrwalg
abyr, abyrwalg
the picture of your pen is right on-topic and in style...
Why? An eccentric way of classifying the market. Today the market is like a flounder, and yesterday it was a skinny herring!
Maxim, let's make such an indicator! The best unit to measure market sentiment is a herring.
Why? An eccentric way of classifying the market. Today the market is like a flounder, and yesterday it was a skinny herring!
Maxim, let's make such an indicator! The best unit for measuring market sentiment is a herring.
Today is not the day. The TC brainstorm contains much more information than your banter.