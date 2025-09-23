Market sentiment index - page 9
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Dear Yusuf. I share your approach to market sentiment analysis based on a basket of currencies. But, let's go further. There is nothing stopping us from creating any baskets we want and calculating profits for them (what you have called a methodology is really just a tool).Market sentiment is not one, but a bunch of baskets that trade at a profit (I use only two criteria for selecting baskets: 1 - the basket to buy must be in an uptrend, 2 - the H-zigzag trade to buy must be positive) Then it is, like now, the basket is trading in the direction of good market sentiment.
With this approach we get thousands of baskets (that's just the "right" baskets) to trade in the direction of the "good market sentiment" with minimal margin requirements (there are over 200,000 baskets with values under 4K USD involved in the analysis).
Now kudos to the founders: HrenFX, Svinozavr.
I created a basket of 47 available instruments on my broker's terminal for cent accounts of which 13 are inactive, despite the EA's attempts to open an order every second. Because of this there seems to be an overload on the UPU. I have disabled EAs on these instruments.
You suggest to create a lot of all sorts of baskets. I didn't go this way, and created a single basket of 34 instruments and conventionally called it a "comprehensive market". For example I didn't include inactive instruments like USD/RUB and others that weren't in my broker's terminal. All the same, it turned out quite representative and inertial basket with its own specifics. Here, I try to find out the mood of this imaginary market. For example, right now the market sentiment is against the forecasted values, nor, I hope, will it change in the right direction. The best it's been was a 40/60 match. Now it's quite bad - 1/33. That said, there is a drop in equity, but it's not critical. Everything is under control.
It is not the mood of the market, but your mood of open orders.
Bullshit.
It is not the mood of the market, but your mood of open orders.
That may be the case.
Yusuf, I think they are beginning to guess.....
What is there to guess about?
Automating The Market Sentiment Indicator